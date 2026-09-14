‘The Four of Us’ star Seipati Mahamu doesn’t believe Lethabo is delulu

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The Four of Us star Seipati Mahamu doesn't believe Lethabo is entirely delulu.

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After Friday’s explosive cliffhanger in The Four of Us that saw the hottest love triangle turn into a square, Seipati Mahamu unpacks the buzzed-about television romance.

Yes, Banzi (Thembinkosi Mthembu) has officially entered the villa.

Whether or not her polarising character, Lethabo, has fallen into the trap of desperation or is deserving of Bobbi’s (Sdumo Mtshali) love, TV viewers can agree that Mahamu is acing her role in the daily drama.

Sowetan gets to know the actor, who had already won audiences over as Nyakallo in Outlaws.

Lethabo is a polarising character. How did you approach her?

When I first read the character, I remember thinking: “Are we crying again for a man?” because I couldn’t understand why she was so focused on him. I’m not like that, so initially I judged her. But as an actor, you learn quickly that you can’t judge your characters. Lethabo is a very emotional person. She is living in her own reality. So I had to stop looking at her from my perspective and start looking at the world through her eyes. That has been one of the biggest lessons for me as an actress.

The Four of Us star Seipati Mahamu doesn't believe Lethabo is entirely delulu. (Supplied)

What keeps audiences hooked on the love triangle between Lethabo, Bobbi and Ndumi (Hope Mbhele)?

People can relate to the emotions, even if they don’t agree with Lethabo’s actions. Love can make people do things they normally wouldn’t do. Lethabo feels like she has invested so much of herself in this relationship that she can’t simply walk away from it. She believes she was there when he was building himself. So, she has earned a place in his success and life. But nobody asked her to build him. That’s where the entitlement comes in.

Do you have sympathy for Lethabo?

I do. She is a woman who is hurting. But I also want the best for her. I want her to realise that she needs to have her own life and identity outside of a man. Sometimes women are so selfless. We nurture, support and give everything to people we love, but then we forget ourselves. Being selfish is important sometimes. You have to choose yourself otherwise you can end up with a lot of heartache.

The Four of Us star Seipati Mahamu doesn't believe Lethabo is entirely delulu. (Supplied)

Did you expect the storyline to receive this much attention?

Not at all. You never really know which storyline people are going to connect with. Lethabo was unexpected in that way. I didn’t know that people would have so many opinions about her. I’m honoured by the love and the conversations around the character. People call me Lethabo more than they call me Nyakallo now, which is crazy because Nyakallo was such an important character for me in Outlaws.

Is Lethabo your breakout role?

Yes. I’m grateful because people are seeing me differently and they are recognising the work I’m putting into the character. When audiences start calling you by the character’s name, you know you’ve done something that has stayed with them.

The Four of Us star Seipati Mahamu doesn't believe Lethabo is entirely delulu. (Supplied)

Who is Seipati Mahamu away from the camera?

I watch a lot of shows. I’m always watching other actors because you can learn so much by watching performances. I binge-watch Empire. Cookie Lyon is my muse. I also enjoy going to the gym a lot – I’m trying to be a hot girl. [Laughs]

How has it been working opposite Sdumo Mtshali?

Sdumo pushes me a lot as an actor. He doesn’t allow me to play it safe. There are moments when I might think I’ve found the character and he’ll push me somewhere else. That has helped me grow because you need actors around you who challenge you. When you’re working with someone like that, you can’t just come on to set and do the same thing every day. You have to listen, react and be present.