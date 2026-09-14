WATCH | The evolution of Brenden Praise — from ‘Idols’ to family man and ‘Masked Singer’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer Brenden Praise, who was unmasked as the Pineapple on The Masked Singer SA.

Where did the time go? It seems like only yesterday Mzansi met crooner Brenden Praise on Idols SA in 2013.

His evolution has been magical — from making major house and gospel hits to becoming the biggest celebrity couple with his wife, Mpoomy Ledwaba.

The 32-year-old father of three closed another era at the weekend when he was revealed as the celebrity behind “Pineapple” on The Masked Singer SA. Sowetan speaks to him about his evolution, his marriage and fatherhood.

Sowetan: What was your evolution after being runner-up on Idols SA?

Brenden Praise: From 2013, it was about five years of realising that I needed to reimagine myself. I also had to change my name because I was just Brendan on the show. When I became Brenden Praise, that’s when things felt like, “Okay, now I’m building.” When I met Mörda from Black Motion in 2016, house music wasn’t even on my radar. I was stuck on being a soulful artist. But there wasn’t a market in the country for an English soulful artist at the time. Mörda said we could merge what I was doing with house music. By 2018, we released Joy Joy, and that was a big moment. Suddenly people were asking, “Who’s Brenden Praise?”

Singer Brenden Praise, who was unmasked as the Pineapple on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How did you enter your gospel season?

Praise: By 2023, after Horns in the Sun (featuring Mo-T, DJ Kent, Brenden Praise and Mörda), I felt like I had reached the peak of what I could achieve as a vocalist in house music. It’s limited because it’s a DJ space, and I didn’t want to be working every weekend because I’m a family man. I want to be able to go to my son’s soccer games. So, I started introducing my faith and creating a sound that felt like me but less churchy gospel. Then I released God You Keep On Blessing Me. I felt like I was entering a different season where I could do the music I love and perform as an artist.

Sowetan: You nearly became a footballer. What happened?

Praise: In hindsight, I’m okay with how things worked out. No one is powerful enough to take away an opportunity from you. If things don’t work out, they’re not meant to work out. I’m grateful I didn’t become a soccer player because I don’t think it’s the most sustainable career. You give up so much of your life for it; do it for a short time, and then you have to build a new career.

Singer Brenden Praise, who was unmasked as the Pineapple on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Why did you say ‘yes’ to The Masked Singer SA?

Praise: I did it for my kids. We watched the show as a family, and it’s one of the few shows you can watch with your kids. When I got the opportunity to be on it, I thought, “This is going to blow their minds.” They’re going to see me on TV and be like, “Oh my gosh, that’s Daddy.”

Sowetan: Did you manage to keep your identity a secret?

Praise: I tried, but after the first episode aired, they knew immediately. My daughter was literally rolling her eyes and saying, “Daddy, it’s so obvious.” She was disappointed that I didn’t try hard enough to disguise my voice. She said, “Daddy, I know your voice. This is you.”

Sowetan: You and your wife shared your marriage journey through your podcast. Why did you stop?

Praise: We shared everything we wanted, and there’s a beauty in things ending. The podcast’s purpose was to share the journey of a young godly marriage and how it was working out for us. When we stopped feeling strongly led to do it, we just didn’t do it. It’s important to have a great marriage and a great life, not just share a great marriage and a great life.

Sowetan: How would you describe marriage and fatherhood?

Praise: My married life and my family life are super peaceful. We don’t share our kids on social media because we enjoy them to ourselves. We take pictures, frame them, and put them in the house. It’s not about whether something is great content or going to be cool for the feed. It’s just living in the everyday.