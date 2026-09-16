Former SABC sports presenter Owen Ndlovu dead at 54

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Former SABC sports presenter Owen Ndlovu has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

According to family spokesperson Eugene Mthethwa, 54-year-old Ndlovu’s body was found by residents of Thokoza in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday morning, after he was reported missing following an alleged kidnapping on Tuesday night.

“According to the residents who found him, Owen had sustained gunshot wounds. His bag was also found a few metres from where his body was discovered,” the statement said.

“The family has since gone to the mortuary, where Owen’s wife, Portia Ndlovu, identified his body.”

The family was informed of his death by those who found him, and the news was subsequently confirmed by Mthethwa.

“At this stage, the family is awaiting further information from the relevant authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding Owen’s death,” Mthethwa said.

“The family appeals to the public and the media to respect its privacy as it comes to terms with this devastating loss. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the residents who found Owen and to everyone who assisted in the search for him. We also thank members of the public who shared information, made inquiries, offered support and stood with the family during the search.

“Our appreciation also goes to the South African Police Service and all those who assisted in efforts to locate Owen. The family will provide further information when appropriate. May Owen Ndlovu rest in peace,” he said.

Sowetan