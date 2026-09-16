Lawrence Maleka flies SA flag high at Toronto International Film Festival with ‘Future Tense’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Lawrence Maleka, known for his roles in The River and Lobola Man, is flying the SA flag high at the prestigious 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) underway in Toronto, Canada.

The actor is there for the world premiere of his new film Future Tense, helmed by Jenna Cato Bass, director of Love the One You Love and Flatland. Sowetan caught up with Maleka about the early buzz the film has garnered.

Sowetan: What does having the world premiere of Future Tense at TIFF mean?

Lawrence Maleka: It’s the culmination of all the hard work that was put in. Let me start with Jenna, who is not only the director but also the writer. She hit me up and said, “Listen, I have this fantastic story based on parts of my life. I want to put it on film. I’d like you to jump on board.” We shot this over a year ago. It was a passion project. This is my first feature film, serving not just as an actor but also flexing my executive producer muscles. It turns out the international market took a liking to the story and the portrayal of the characters. Next thing we know, we’re getting a call saying TIFF is interested. It’s been cited as one of the 20 movies to look out for [next year]. My co-star [Kristen Raath] and I have also been cited as artists and creatives to look out for in 2027.

Actor Lawrence Maleka. (Instagram/Lawrence Maleka )

Sowetan: What was it like to also be involved behind the scenes?

Maleka: One of the smartest things you can do is always surround yourself with people who are smarter than you. That’s exactly what the team did. Hisham [Samie], Jenna − everybody got involved. Any success I’ve had has always been a collaborative effort. So, teaming up with them and bringing this to fruition has been amazing.

Sowetan: Did you expect international recognition for the film?

Maleka: To be honest, no. I never go into any project thinking about the attention or the accolades that will come afterwards. I’ve always just focused on the project and focused on making sure that the project is the best that we can do. But to know that you can produce work and take it out, and the international community gives you that nod of approval ... it’s beyond anything. We had a little bit of a bidding war. We were trying to decide whether to wait for Cannes next year or premiere in Toronto. The offers coming through based on the film were humbling. That was the win for us.

Sowetan: What is Future Tense about?

Maleka: It’s a love story more than anything. My character, Lwando, is a conflicted gentleman who has to make this bold choice. He’s got this mission that he has in trying to free his people, but he’s in an interracial relationship, and he’s trying to save this relationship as well. So, they travel to the past to rectify the issues of the past so that everything is on an equal playing field in the future. But now it’s like, how do I fight for a people when I lie with the enemy?

Sowetan: What do you hope a global audience takes away from it?

Maleka: The one thing I’ve always said is not only to highlight how proud I am of where I’m from, but also to shine a light and say, “Okay, if you think I’m good, there’s more of us.” If I can be the billboard of brilliance or whatever is seen of me, my job is to send the elevator back down. My job is to point back at the continent and say, “There’s more of us.”

Sowetan