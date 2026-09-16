The ‘Do’s & Don’ts’ of Toss and Nadia Nakai’s showmance

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Rapper Nadia Nakai and amapiano superstar Toss are the year’s biggest “are they” or “are they not” celebrity couple.

They enter a new layer of their showmance with their joint six-track EP, Do’s & Don’ts. Sowetan speaks to them about how it started, making music together and Nakai moving on from her highly publicised romance with late rapper AKA.

Sowetan: Are you dating or not?

Toss: [Laughs], the music will confirm everything. We’re waiting for our EP to drop, then everybody will know what’s happening ... that’s what’s going to set the record straight.

Sowetan: How did you meet Nadia?

Toss: The first time I met her for real was at Maphorisa’s All-Black birthday celebration in 2024. I had always seen her in the club. I was star-struck because of the beauty that was in front of me. I was nervous to speak to her. She made me feel a lot of things all at once. I was even afraid to ask for her number. We then bumped into each other at three more events, and I asked her for her number. We started talking almost every day, and somehow she became my favourite person.

Mzansi's IT couple, Nadia Nakai and Toss. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What do you love the most about Nadia?

Toss: She sees me for who I am. She didn’t see the celebrity first. When I got used to talking to her, and we started chilling, the way she described me made me realise that this person sees me. She sees the soft side. She understands that I have to be hard on the outside because I’m soft on the inside, and she protects it with everything.

Sowetan: Your steamy kiss in your Valentine’s Day music video is what started it all. Did you expect this reception?

Nadia: I was so shocked at the impact that it had. But once I saw the impact, I understood why, because of my past, what I had gone through and people’s sentiments towards what I’ve been through.

Sowetan: How did that moment free you?

Nadia: I know how much support I got and how much people sympathised with me, but I know for a fact that I want to heal and I want to be able to move on. I want to be able to find my happiness. I’m still young, and I wasn’t married ... I do feel like I did things respectfully. I supported the people that needed support and tried my best to act like somebody that was married but essentially wasn’t. In my healing process, I knew I was going to get to a point where I’m okay. I’m such a lover girl. So doing that made me feel like I was a bit liberated from the “makoti” stamp that was put on me. Kiernan Forbes was a huge artist, loved by everybody. But at the end of the day, I was still Nadia Nakai before, and I wanted to be Nadia Nakai again.

Mzansi's IT couple, Nadia Nakai and Toss. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What makes Do’s & Don’ts special?

Toss: Do’s & Don’ts is six songs. My favourite is track four, Blind with Nkosazana Daughter. It best describes the first day I met her. The chorus blends my verse and her verse very well. That’s what I like about it. It actually summarises our story. It’s a lovely piece about two people from two different worlds who share the same goals when it comes to relationships.

Nadia: My favourite is Choose Me, which is track two. I like how it is melodically. We went back and forth deciding which one would be the first single between Blind and Choose Me, and everybody said Blind.

Sowetan