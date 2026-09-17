Zolani Mahola unveils plans of upcoming biopic

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Music lovers at Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola’s listening session in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, earlier in the week had a front-row seat as two musical worlds collided.

The end result is Where You Are, the duo’s new collaboration rooted in culture and community. Sowetan chats to the pair about how it came about.

Do you see yourself as a musical genius?

Zakes: My wife says I’m a musical genius. Over time, when you look back at the work that you’ve done, you realise that you are definitely gifted. It’s hard to answer because the industry requires a certain level of ego, but I can accept “musical genius” as a compliment. I do believe I’m gifted.

Was there concern about the collaboration because you and Zolani come from different musical worlds?

Zakes: You worry because you’re bringing two friends, two established musicians, into the studio and there’s an expectation. You worry that you’re not going to make a song that you like. I always ask myself whether I’ll be proud to listen to this song five or 10 years from now. If the answer is no, then it’s too current. I don’t want to be current. I want to be timeless. Once we started working, I felt like, “We got it”.

Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola unite in song. Picture: (Supplied)

What drew you to collaborating with Zakes Bantwini?

Zolani: We were brought together by the brand Lesaka. When they told us about the work they do across South Africa, in terms of bringing services to underserved communities, and the positive sentiment and difference they make, it resonated with Zakes and me.

What was the creative process?

Zolani: Zakes and I come from different musical worlds, but we’re both musicians who love music. So, it was easy to bring these worlds together. I’ve done different genres in my career. This is not necessarily something new to me, but it was easy and fun. What I discovered about him as an artist is that he’s very meticulous. I enjoyed seeing his business mind, and it helped me frame myself in some ways, where I got a glimpse of how another artist approaches their business sense.

What does Where You Are mean to you?

Zolani: Having to bring that kind of traditional melody you’ve heard in the community halls or churches for most black South Africans for our whole lives, bringing that angle in, knowing that this is our wish for the majority of South Africa to feel seen. I hope this song speaks to them, especially with the atmosphere in South Africa, which is somewhat growing. I speak for myself when I say I feel abandoned at the moment. There is a sense that people can’t necessarily rely on politicians or the police, or even our brothers, our young and old men, to keep us safe. For them to see our lives and rights as sacred. This song’s message closes that gap of loneliness or that feeling of isolation or that nobody is coming.

Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola unite in song. Picture: (Supplied)

What should listeners take away from Where You Are?

Zakes: I want people to look at Lesaka and what it does for unbankable people. I relate to that because the music industry isn’t serviced financially in the same way as professions like law. Recording contracts often don’t mean much to banks, unlike employment contracts. I like Lesaka’s mission to service underserved people, formalise them, make them creditworthy and take them from where they are to where they want to go.

What can you tell us about your upcoming album?

Zolani: I’m working on an album titled People Power and I’ve already released a few singles from it. It’s a statement that our voices, individually and collectively, hold power and must be heard. It’s also calling back to the era that brought the end of apartheid, where our voices needed to be so loud nationally or continentally as well as internationally, to bring the system of apartheid to its knees. We have to do our best to speak to power and use our voices.

What excites you about this next chapter?

Zolani: A movie that’s coming out about me that’s directed by an Oscar-winning South African director and my album is being produced by a Grammy-nominated female producer, Hanna Vee.

Sowetan