Enhle, Xolile reprise their roles on Blood Legacy

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Two of Mzansi’s biggest leading ladies, Xolile Tshabalala and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, give Sowetan a glimpse of what to expect when the anticipated second season of Blood Legacy returns on Netflix next Friday.

Sowetan: What has been your biggest lesson from Khanyi in season two?

Xolile: Sometimes love can drown you. Loving people too deeply will drown you. That’s what happened to her. She loved too hard. She fought too hard for the people she loved and they drowned in her.

Sowetan: How different is Khanyi this season?

Xolile: Last season was Khanyi’s odyssey, and this season it’s Khanyi’s crucible. She’s put in the furnace. She’s put in the fire, and she’s either going to come out stronger or she’s going to fall apart.

Sowetan: What has it been like returning to this world?

Enhle: Gabisile is still very much driven by her family and what she believes is right for them. But this season, we get to see more of what motivates her and how far she is willing to go to protect the people she loves.

Xolile Tshabalala assumes her role as Khanyi Adesina on Blood Legacy season two. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How much of yourself have you brought into Gabisile?

Enhle: I’m proud of her for being so real with herself. I love that I borrowed the real parts of me, so that when you’re sitting at home, you can sit back and think: “maybe that girl, that neighbour that I’m judging so much, is going through so much.” So maybe I can have a bit of empathy.

Sowetan: What has been the secret to your longevity?

Xolile: I choose my characters. I don’t want to play the same character. I wait for something that fits me. Longevity is also about trusting God that every story that is meant for you will find you. You cannot compare yourself to the younger generation or to somebody else. Sometimes you have to sit in silence with God and your ancestors and trust the journey.

Sowetan: What advice do you have for young actors?

Xolile: Study. But also live your life because life trains you to be an actor. It can break you or it can make you great. And don’t chase money. When you chase money, you can get trapped into doing the same thing over and over again. People see you on Netflix or another show and they see the same person, except the character has a different name.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa lays bare the scarring picture of domestic violence. (Instagram/Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa)

Sowetan: What would you like to see change in the SA storytelling?

Xolile: May we change, may we be diverse, because South Africa has amazing stories to be told. We have political stories, spiritual stories and so many other stories. We shouldn’t be stuck with one small thing. I find it disturbing when one storyline seems to work and suddenly everybody is flooding broadcasters with the same thing.

Sowetan: What’s next?

Enhle: I hope the dreams that the little girl in me had − the five-year-old, 13-year-old and 19-year-old − all come to fruition. I’m not going to share them because they belong to me and God, but I will work towards them.