WATCH| ‘Masked Singer SA’ reminds couple Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani they are friends first

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Celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani tag-teamed to ace being the first-ever duo on The Masked Singer SA.

At the weekend, the pair were unmasked as the participants behind the two identities of “Sheep”.

The parents of two sons, Tiyani and Kaboentle, tell Sowetan how the experience reminded them that besides being life partners and parents, they are also best friends.

What made you say yes to The Masked Singer SA?

Simphiwe: I love singing, dancing and the stage.

Tino: I’m a risk taker. I’d rather jump into the deep-end and learn if I can swim. I also love that we work fantastically well together. We had never done anything like this before, and I had never even thought about doing something like this. I’m glad we did it, because we came out better.

How did you feel about the celebrity couples the detectives kept guessing wrong?

Tino: Reason and Gigi [Lamayne] made sense because most of the songs we chose had rapping. Nadia [Nakai] and Toss didn’t make sense. [Laughs]. So was Pabi [Cooper] and Focalistic. Foca is short, and I’m tall; I kept thinking about the height dynamics. Even Gugu [Khathi] and Tira was a wild guess from the detectives. Dineo and Solo Langa were somewhat spot on.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani. Picture: (Supplied)

Did the experience remind you of the friendship you have outside of being a couple?

Simphiwe: Definitely. The highlight was the chemistry. It reminded me how much chemistry we have, not on-screen or on stage, but as a couple. Life gets busy with the kids and work, and you forget that you’re best friends.

Tino: The best part was the quiet moments. We’d put our phones away, and there were no kids, no jobs ... it was just us. We’d sit together for 8-10 hours and all we had was each other. That was special, because we don’t always get that when we have children and work.

What do you love most about your boys?

Simphiwe: That they’re kind and thoughtful. Tiyani’s teacher once told us about a little girl who fell and the other children laughed, but Tiyani went to her and made sure she was okay. Clearly, we’re doing something right. Kabo will even bring me my shoes when I’m walking barefoot at home. I’m most proud of their kindness. I pray they grow up with that because kindness is the most important thing.

Tino: I love their personalities. I know I’m going to laugh with them. Tiyani is kind, gentle and energetic. He has this humour, where he’ll say something completely unscripted and make me laugh, even on a bad day. Kabo is very strong-willed, stubborn and jealous. His person is Simz. If I try to kiss her, he gets jealous. I’m like, “But I was here first!” [Laughs]... he sometimes reminds me of me.

How do you navigate raising kids in the public eye?

Simphiwe: I believe in being myself and authentic all the time. I didn’t build a following by posting fancy bags or pretending to live beyond my means. I built it by being myself. I’m not a perfect mom. I once posted a genuine picture of Kabo and someone commented that I should’ve wiped his nose first before posting. I replied, “You guys are a generation of perfect pictures but sad lives.” I want authenticity. The memory behind the picture is more important to me than having the perfect picture.

Tino: There’s no separation between my public persona and who I am privately. We naturally exude who we are. The most priceless thing you can be in this lifetime, when everybody’s pretending to be someone, is to be real. Whether people love you or hate you, at least they know where you stand. That applies to parenting, friendships, family — everything. Pretending is tiring.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani. Picture: (Supplied)

What keeps the two of you grounded?

Simz: Prayer.

Tino: Understanding that we’re not in control. We’re both perfectionists. We plan, overthink and want to know what’s going to happen. One thing we did well this year was surrender. We surrendered everything to God, and now we’re just reaping the benefits.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani. Picture: (Supplied)

Sowetan