DJ Cndo makes a triumphant return

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DJ Cndo, known for her classic hits Yamnandi Into, Amerido, and Mine Bengidzakiwe, is on her comeback trail and continues to spread a spirit of sisterhood by paying it forward to the younger generation.

The DJ (real name Sindisiwe Zungu) speaks to Sowetan about female empowerment in music, her return with Yamnandi Into 2.0 and exploring new sounds.

Why is the sisterhood bond important to you?

It’s important to create opportunities for young women, especially those coming from Mandeni [on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal]. Ayakha and Okuhle [Khumalo] are two young women I’d like to work with. We haven’t made it to the studio yet because of our busy schedules, but it’s definitely on the books.

What does women’s empowerment in music mean in an industry dominated by men?

It’s important for women to support each other and create space for one another. That also means being open to working with young women and sharing what I’ve learnt along the way. There’s still a lot that can be done, especially for women coming from places like Mandeni, and I’d like to play my part in that.

Music maestro DJ Cndo. (Supplied)

Where are you creatively after two decades making hits?

Creatively, I’m in a space where I’m finding my way back to things I’ve done before, but on a broader scale. This year, I’ve been working to take my events international again while also staying active locally. After being away for a while, it’s important to be visible again and to remind people that I’m still here and still creating.

I want to build on everything I’ve done, take it to bigger stages, and keep exploring new ideas. — DJ Cndo

What was the creative process behind Yamnandi Into 2.0?

The song has evolved since it was first released, so I’m open to exploring a new sound with Yamnandi Into 2.0. The timing is right. I’m always open to finding new ways of doing music. As long as it sounds good, I’m happy that the song is still alive and continues to get people moving more than 10 years later.

Music maestro DJ Cndo. (Supplied)

What can fans expect from your sixth album?

I’m not sure yet if it will be a full album. It could be an EP or a collection of singles, because I don’t think you always have to release a full album. I want to follow the songs that feel right and that I believe will resonate with people, rather than forcing myself to work towards an album. I still want to keep elements of the DJ Cndo sound people know, but I’m also interested in exploring new sounds. I’ve always enjoyed working with young producers, so I want to keep doing that.

You recently spent two weeks in Bali with your family. What did stepping away from music teach you?

It taught me that it’s okay to rest and take time for yourself. It’s okay to be tired, and if you’re not feeling like you want to be out there, it’s okay to take a break. The time away also gave me space to think about what I want to do next. I have a lot of ideas for my career, from performing on bigger stages to doing more events. Sometimes you need to step away so you can come back with a clearer mind.

Music maestro DJ Cndo. (Supplied)

What do you want the next chapter of DJ Cndo to be about?

Growth. I want to build on everything I’ve done, take it to bigger stages, and keep exploring new ideas. I want people to know the name DJ Cndo and to understand what I’ve built over the years. Being invited to perform on such a big stage has been one of the highlights of my 2026, so I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next.