WATCH | Bontle Modiselle crowned ‘Masked Singer SA’ season 3 champion

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After 13 weeks of singing, dancing and keeping viewers guessing, dance choreographer Bontle Modiselle has been crowned The Masked Singer SA season 3 champion — following in the footsteps of past winners Holly Rey and Warren Masemola.

On Saturday night, Modiselle was revealed as the celebrity behind the identity of “Spotty the Dog”.

Content creator, dancer and musician Robot Boii was runner-up as “Mosquito”, while actor Khanyi Mbau placed third as “Chopsticks”.

Renowned jazz singer Judith Sephuma came fourth as “Gogga”.

“My goal wasn’t to get to the finale; that was only my hope. But I never thought I’d win,” Modiselle said.

“I initially had my own insecurities and conversations with myself about my ability to sing. I felt like this was the best vehicle to test the waters and get through the scariest thing, which was to be heard and to be judged.

“I felt liberated. I felt a sincere level of confidence; it was not performative. There’s a stillness and peace that I’ve found that nothing else could have afforded me. To win something like this and to win in something that has been my biggest insecurity in my creative expression is the craziest thing. That is wild.”

Bontle Modiselle takes the crown as 'The Masked Singer SA season 3'. Picture: (Supplied)

Robot Boii said going in disguise as “Mosquito” gave him a chance to strip away the name people already knew and simply entertain.

“Entertainment is something I’m born with, with or without being known,” he said.

“Even in disguise, I knew I could still take it to the top. The secrecy was another part of the thrill for me. I loved being discreet; being in a mask and no one knowing who I was was quite fun.

“This experience we had under those masks was therapeutic. You get to start from scratch, from being unknown, where no one treats you based on your accolades but on what they see and how you sound.”

Bontle Modiselle takes the crown as 'The Masked Singer SA season 3'. Picture: (Supplied)

For Mbau, it took almost a month to say “yes” to the challenge.

“Fame can sometimes shift the focus to everything surrounding being a celebrity. From appearances and numbers to endorsements and invitations. Chopsticks reminded me that it’s about the music; it’s about the art. It’s about having fun and entertaining, making people feel,” Mbau said.

“Chopsticks made me realise that I’m art. I am not just Khanyi Mbau in art. I am the art. This mask also offered me a different sort of freedom. It heals you. It heals the wounds of not being seen and doubting yourself.

“Everybody deserves a mask. I’m also very proud of myself for getting this far, as well as my brother Lasizwe. He did so well. I didn’t know he was the ‘Sushi’ until his episode aired, but seeing him on that stage proved the talent we have in my family; even Robot Boii, who is also my cousin, did so well. I’m super proud.”

Bontle Modiselle takes the crown as 'The Masked Singer SA season 3'. Picture: (Supplied)

Celebrated jazz artist Sephuma also loved stepping out of her comfort zone.

“I’ve travelled and I’ve done so many great things in my career, but this is definitely in my top two,” Sephuma said.

“The anonymity allowed me to experiment, play with my voice and surprise viewers who may have expected the familiar jazz sound.

“It made me happy that viewers got to see another side to me because there’s so much to me. Jazz doesn’t define me, and people should never cage me. I might surprise them with what I might do next.”

Bontle Modiselle takes the crown as 'The Masked Singer SA season 3'. Picture: (Supplied)

Sowetan