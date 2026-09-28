The Four of Us star Masango learning from veterans

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Actress Kealeboga Masango opens up about her role on The Four of Us.

Story audio is generated using AI

At 23, Kealeboga Masango is no stranger to playing nuanced characters − from her breakout role in Rhythm City to playing a high school baddie in Youngins and now getting the party started as Bulingile Dhlomo “Buli” Dhlomo in The Four of Us.

While Buli is spoiled and seemingly carefree, behind the glamorous lifestyle and partying is a young woman who struggles with her emotional wellbeing.

Masango speaks to Sowetan about her colourful career thus far.

Sowetan: How is it like working with Sindi Dlathu and Sdumo Mtshali?

Kealeboga Masango: It’s amazing. These are people I’ve looked up to and prayed to work with, so I’m grateful. They’ve taught me so much because when you’re working with actors who have been in the industry for long, you’re constantly learning. If there’s a scene where I’m unsure about something, they guide me. We’ve also become like a real family.

Sowetan: How has your past roles shaped you?

Masango: I feel like there are stages to an acting career. Every role pushes you a little further. Rhythm City was my first big step, and Youngins was a major turning point because that’s when people started recognising my work. With The Four of Us, I’m learning something different because I’m surrounded by such experienced actors. Every production has taught me something about the craft and about myself.

Actress Kealeboga Masango opens up about her role on The Four of Us. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Who is Kealeboga Masango away from the camera?

Masango: I love sleeping. [laughs]. I’m a chilled person. I enjoy having fun and trying new things, but I don’t like being alone. I’m quite similar to Buli in the sense that I enjoy being around people and having good energy around me.

Sowetan: What kind of role would challenge you next?

Masango: I’d love to play someone who comes from nothing because I’ve played quite a few characters who are wealthy. I want to strip everything away and start from scratch. I’d love to play someone outside of my comfort zone... That would challenge me as an actress because people see me rather as a very composed person who isn’t unhinged.

Actress Kealeboga Masango opens up about her role on The Four of Us. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Was it easy for you to find your way into such a layered character?

Masango: Not at first. In the beginning, I didn’t know where to place her. I had to sit with Buli and understand why she behaves the way she does. But as the story developed, I realised she has so many layers. She’s not this spoiled girl who drinks and parties. She’s human, and once I understood that, I became attached to her.

Sowetan: How would you describe her?

Masango: Buli is someone who has always had a comfortable life. She’s used to things working out for her, so when everything starts falling apart, she doesn’t know how to deal with it. She’s naturally playful and loves having a good time, but that becomes a way for her to avoid sitting with what she’s feeling.

Sowetan: How are your tackling her struggle with alcohol?

Masango: I don’t think Buli necessarily sees herself as someone who has a problem with alcohol. She doesn’t want to sit with her emotions or family drama, so she drinks, goes out and tries to have a good time. It’s easier for her to run away from what she’s feeling than to confront it.