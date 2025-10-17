Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba honours Zulu heritage in new collection

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Designer Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba of the fashion label Malondié shares her pride for her Zulu upbringing and heritage in her latest collection.

The lawyer-cum-womenswear-designer says her latest collection was inspired by isigege, the traditional Zulu maiden colourful fringe designs commonly worn for celebratory occasions.

“I took the inspiration from isigege, which played a huge role in my upbringing as a young Zulu girl and was used as a form of celebrating milestones in the Zulu culture, and as a Zulu girl, that is how we used to dress up. Hence, the collection has frills and rope to signify this,” she says.

During our meeting, she arrives in a matching fruit-print chiffon shirt and skirt, looking summer-ready in the pieces from her latest collection that was showcased last month.

“The second inspiration from the collection is titled We Are The Fruits of Where We Come From and comprises fruits and flowers which represent that we are products of how we were brought up,” she shares.

On the occasion, Buthelezi-Ndaba is one of the judges for the 2025 Proudly South African Local Fashion Police competition, where, after adjudication, the top 30 candidates were hand-picked and stand the chance to win their share of R350,000 in local fashion garments.

She was joined by a crop of local fashion designers: Tshepo Mohlala (Tshepo Jeans), Asanda Madyibi, Nobukhosi and Thabo Mukwevho (Khosi Nkosi), Stephen Van Eeden, Thandazani Nofingxana (Abantu in Africa), as well as Prince and Warren Meko (Madonsela).

Local Fashion Police Judges 2025 Adjudication (SUPPLIED)

Tshepo Mohlala, founder of Tshepo Jeans & Thabo Mukwevho, co-founder of Khosi Nkosi (SUPPLIED )

“Being part of the Proudly South African campaign was something I’ve always seen happening but never understood what it meant to be a proudly South African brand and how it plays a big significant role in our economy,” says Buthelezi-Ndaba.

“When you support local, you are not simply supporting Malondié, but you are supporting our team and their families. It’s like a chain – when you support me, there is someone who benefits from me and their people benefit from them. If we produce, sell, and buy locally, the amount of growth for our economy would be greater,” she says.

Local stars Mpoomy Ledwaba, Nomalanga Shozi and Anele Zondo have been spotted in her feminine silhouettes.

“People don’t know that although Malondië was born in 2020, I started the fashion business in 2015 under the name Dream Fashion. The turnaround for my brand was when I decided to personalise the brand more and tell the story about me,” she says.

“As a businessperson, you plant a seed. I’ve been planting and growing since 2015, and I was simply consistent. When you have envisioned where you want to be, it’s easier to wake up and try again.”

Thandazani Nofingxana of Abantu in Africa

Fashion designer Thandazani Nofingxana of Abantu in Africa (SUPPLIED)

The Mthatha-born textile and knitwear designer always knew he was a creative force.

“Growing up, my mother worked at a bookshop and I would do a trade exchange of the books with my English teacher and in exchange, she printed my drawings,” Nofingxana says.

“There was only one printer, and it was located in the principal’s office. As a kid, I enjoyed the feeling of seeing my work printed in black and white. From there, I wanted to do graphic design because it was the only thing I knew.”

It was at Nelson Mandela University that Nofingxana fell in love with textiles, and his fashion story was re-written. Abantu in Africa was established in 2021, and he has since participated in the Fast Track programme at African Fashion International (AFI), where he showcased a capsule collection.

“The support I’ve received from my clients, the fashion industry and other platforms means a lot to me. It means the work we are putting out is being recognised. I believe brand association is important, so when Proudly South African comes knocking, it’s a validation for what I stand for. It’s good when the right people come knocking,” Nofingxana says.

“The latest collection is titled Verna, which is inspired by an iconic photograph that was found in most of our homes as black people and recounts the story of my first artistic memory.”

Local Fashion Police Adjudication 2025 (SUPPLIED )

Nobukhosi “Khosi” Mukwevho, co-founder of Khosi Nkosi (SUPPLIED )

Fashion designer Warren Meko of Madonsela (SUPPLIED )

Designer Asanda Madyibi (SUPPLIED)

Warren and Prince Meko of Madonsela (SUPPL)

Fashion deisgner Stephen van Eerden of Stephen van Eerden Atelier (SUPPI)

Londeka Buthelezi Ndaba, founder of Malondié, Designer Asanda Madyibi, Prince and Warren Meko (aka the Meko twins), founders of Madonsela & Tshepo Mohlala, founder of Tshepo Jeans (SUPP)