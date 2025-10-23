Cheers to a stylish Champers Day!

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)

Pop, fizz, cheers, champagne lovers! This Friday we toast to the golden flute. It’s all about the sophistication of bubbly as we raise glittering flutes to celebrate Champagne Day.

Join in the festivities, whether you click-click to the golden hour with iconic city sunset views or sip away on a refreshing spritzer at brunch. Champers on ice and ready to go — and if the only sparkle outstanding is your outfit, we have you sorted.

Taking inspiration from the recent spring-summer fashion runways, arrive dressed in your best for any toast-worthy soirée. Whether it’s effervescent tones, sparkles, buttery satins or cinched-waist silhouettes, top up your style with light-hearted luxury and carefree glamour.

Inner glow

Embody the inner glow of the golden flute as it catches the sun’s last rays. It’s possible in two ways — with sun-kissed buttery skin or a fashionable inner glow. As seen on the runways of Robert Wun, a model walked the showcase in a glistening black and aureate-hued mermaid-style gown, complete with long-sleeved, matching opera gloves and a wide-brimmed hat. On the Mugler runway, a model walked in an embroidered beaded statement piece paired with taupe-hued suiting. Whichever you choose, remember to sparkle.

Brunch o’clock

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: A model walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) (Daniele Venturelli)

This one is for my brunch girlies and mimosa lovers. Elevate your style to match the festivities of the day by pairing the orange juice and champers with a citrus-themed ensemble. As seen at Fendi, a model strutted in a lemon-yellow sheer athleisure ensemble with a floral stencil design, complete with a beaded clutch and sleeked-back hair.

Spritzer away

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) (Lyvans Boolaky)

There are endless options for champagne cocktails, and the same can be said about your style. So why not fuse the two? Bring colour into your vibe and break the rules with a vibrantly hued and flavourful champagne cocktail — whether it be a French 75, Golden Hour or fruity Bellini. As spotted at Loewe, a model rocked an asymmetrical black dress trailed by a cape with energetic hues of tiger orange, canary yellow and crimson red.

The golden hour

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: A model walks the runway during the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images) (Daniele Venturelli)

Bellini

This is your time to sparkle, literally. Review your wardrobe in search of pieces that have sequins, shimmer, gloss or an iridescent finish — you can go as loud or as sparkly as you like. If you can’t find any, remember accessories can do a good job to liven up any outfit. As seen on a runway at Valentino, a model stunned in an ’80s disco-meets-workwear-inspired ensemble. He wore a sequinned golden brass blazer complete with waistcoat, tie, dress shirt, plain black trousers and funky rhinestone shades.

Bring your flute

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images) (Peter White)

Arrive waist-snatched, thin as a champagne flute with a steamy corset or bodysuit. Just make sure it reveals your shoulders, creating the illusion of an inverted triangular shape or the top half of an hourglass. Voilà! You are ready to be topped up. As seen on the Mugler runway, a model walked the ramp in a nude corset bodysuit complete with wide-legged trousers and statement ear cuffs.

All about the fizz

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Farida Ebene walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

If you live for the sound of champagne bubbles gently dancing on your tongue with every sip, join in the effervescent fun by incorporating a fuzzy element into your fit. As seen at Chanel, a model walked the showcase in a tweed pastel yellow co-ord ensemble and white and pale yellow headwear, complete with a statement neckpiece, a clutch and patent neutral-coloured heels.