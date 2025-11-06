IN PICS | Rich Mnisi, Foschini celebrate milestones with stylish collab

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The power of 10 is not just a mathematics trick, but what attached Rich Mnisi to his high-low collaboration with Foschini leveraging accessible luxury.

An inviting email with subject line that read “10 x 10 = 100” landed in Mnisi’s inbox, creating a clear sense of curiosity and piquing his fashion interests. The brilliant personal touch to the professional email was a clever nod to Mnisi’s eponymous luxury fashion label turning 10 this year, which coincides with the top SA retailer’s milestone centenary.

That style happenstance came to life last Thursday with an immersive gallery experience at Zeitz MOCAA (Museum of Contemporary Art Africa) in Cape Town. The red carpet was rolled out for 150 guests, including Sarah Langa, Khuli Chana, Lamiez Holworthy, Trevor Stuurman and Nadia Jaftha.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy (Pedro Ridwan)

Kitso Kgori looking red-hot in a Mnisi fringed mini-skirt – taking cue from the xibelani (traditional Tsonga skirt) – welcomed the guests with a fire DJ set, while they also viewed archival campaigns that outlined the history, heritage and evolution of the leading retailer over the last 100 years. Holworthy donned the same skirt in a lemony colour.

Just after 8pm, the Foschini x Rich Mnisi fashion show kicked off. The first looks were more commercial, featuring the wearable and accessible pieces from the five-piece capsule collection Mnisi has created, available in store. Then in the middle of the show came the first surprise: television icon Connie Ferguson strutted the runway in a spaghetti maxi dress.

Models including Connie Ferguson at the Foschini x Rich Mnisi show (Pedro Ridwan)

The last part of the runway show offered a much-needed escapism fantasy, with demi-couture pieces strolling down the runway. The collection lived up to Mnisi’s “2-million” viral tag line – rich in craftsmanship, modernity and sex appeal, while paying homage to his Tsonga heritage in the form of fringe details, pleated cuts, vibrant prints and bright hues.

The xibelani mini-skirt made a third appearance in canary yellow. Another standout piece was a streetwear touch in the form of a bridal durag that flowed into a long train.

Kitso Kgori (Pedro Ridwan)

“When Foschini contacted me, it was an easy yes. Mainly because of my mother, Daisy. Just growing up and experiencing Foschini from my mother’s point of view was always beautiful and exciting. There is this thing that she always tells me about; it’s called triple – manyalong (weddings), meketeng (festivals) and mafung (funerals),” Mnisi says.

“Basically, it’s about showing up. Every Saturday, she goes to a funeral, and I’m always like, ‘Girl, stay at home; you can’t have an outfit for each and every event.’ When we designed this collection, it was about tapping into the nostalgia.

“The beautiful part about collaborations is two brands that have been doing things a certain way and are firm about it. That conversation disrupts things, and it sticks with you forever.”

A model strut in a xibelani skirt during the Foschini x Rich Mnisi show. (Pedro Ridwan)

Holworthy, celebrating 15 years as a DJ, also recorded a special song for the milestone celebration. Titled iLanga, the track was part of the score when models strutted the ramp.

“I believe in collaboration over competition any day. Being part of this – 100 years for Foschini, 10 years for Rich Mnisi and 15 years for me as a DJ – is a dream come true,” Holworthy says.

“Creating this song was a lot of pressure, but so much fun. This was me finally letting go of the fear of the unknown. This is me finally releasing music and having fun. The best way I know how to have fun is through music and fashion. It’s celebrating women of all ages, shapes and sizes.

“It doesn’t end with me. You are going to pay it forward to every little girl a hundred years from now. [The song] is about being the sun, light, great energy and fixing each other’s crowns.”

After the show, the night concluded with the 14 high-end pieces being auctioned for charity.

This article forms part of a commercial collaboration with Foschini

Rich Mnisi and Sarah Langa (Pedro Ridwan)

Nadia Jaftha (Pedro Ridwan)

Anelisa Mangcu (Pedro Ridwan)

A model walks during the Rich Mnisi x Foschini show (Pedro Ridwan)

Connie Ferguson and other models walk during the Foschini x Rich Mnisi show (Pedro Ridwan)

