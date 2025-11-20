Step up your sneaker game

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Summer’s must-have sneaker has landed, and the fashion girlies are showing it love as the next global-meets-Mzansi style moment unfolds.

Synonymous with hiking mountain trails and outdoor adventures, footwear brand Salomon has taken over the global fashion streets as the sneaker of the moment, as seen worn by fashion IT-girls and stars Rihanna and Bella Hadid.

Effortlessly fusing its trail DNA, technical grit and its crowd-pleasing athleisure charisma, the sneaker that started on the mountain has become a cultural icon on the streets. Recently, the footwear brand further elevated its status with the Invented ReInvented Sportstyle range, which debuted at the THK Gallery in Zonnebloem, Cape Town, earlier this month.

Summers new must-have sneaker arrived in SA in time to shake up this season’s street fashion (supplied)

The Sportstyle range blends the brand’s mountain heritage with modern design and creativity for an unmissable pop-culture moment.

Wondering how to style a new pair? We have you covered.

Taking our cue from the spring-summer 2025/2026 fashion week showcases, this trend guide highlights six ways to keep everyone talking about your shoe game this festive season.

Miss Party

Serve Miss Party energy at every occasion this summer. Everyone knows you are the IT, and let your big energy shine through in a fashion-forward way, without sacrificing your style.

As seen at Chanel spring-summer 2025/2026, a model walked the showcase in a flamboyant feather multicoloured, floor-length ballroom skirt, complete with an oversized, boxy cream-white t-shirt. Complete the ensemble with a pair of any Salomon sneaker, but we would recommend a pair from the Satin range.

Step aside, ballet flats

Oh, sweet ballet flats! The kindred throwback that is a fashion resurgence of the debutant fashion cycle has seen numerous cycles. Although fashionable, the barefoot appeal of the style can quickly become the Achilles’ heel of discomfort to the wearer over time.

This season, give your feet the gift of rest from high heels with a pair of sneakers that are designed for performance and sleek designs.

As seen on the runway at Celine, a model walked the showcase in cutesy royal blue flats, colour blocked with a canary yellow ruffled skirt and berry shirt. Switch up the outfit with a modern pair of the popular Salomon Xt6 for a streetwear edge.

Dramatic denim

You cannot go wrong with a denim trend that has swooped up the girlies. This summer closet hall of famer is a must for all fashion girlies.

For this summer season, elevate the modern classic jean to a jean with a floor-length matching cape. As on the runway of AJE, a model walked the showcase in a light-wash denim ensemble, pairing a floor-length denim coat with matching denim trousers.

To give the outfit street cred, roll up the trousers and switch out the heels for an electric pair of the Salomon Whisper Void as the statement piece.

Office glow-up

Dearest corporate girlie, it’s okay to give those office loafers and ballet flats you keep underneath your desk a rest now and then.

This season, slip into a stylish pair of sneakers that serves double duty; it will amp up the style game of your power suit instead of you reaching for flat shoes as a pain relief for feet.

As seen at Christopher Esber, a model walked the runway in a midnight blue soft suit with a matching tulle cape. Knock out those ten thousand steps in style with a pair of Salomon Iridescent sneakers.

Festival babe

Let the sun and dance the endless summer days away with the numerous summer festivals set to take place around Mzansi this Dezemba. What says summer has arrived more than glistening sun-soaked skin?

As seen at Christopher Esber, a model walked the runway in a steamy silk turquoise beach-inspired ensemble complete with a bralette, sarong skirt and beach bag. Complete the outfit with a pair of Salomon Whisper Voids.

Sporty luxe

Transport your look from the mountain to the street by switching out the bottoms for a playful and whimsical skirt.

As seen on the runway at CFCL, a model walked the showcase in an athleisure-inspired ensemble with a grey graphic print oversized anorak paired with a tulle skirt. Finish the ensemble with a pair of Salmon Satin sneakers.

A global appetite for engineered, all-terrain silhouettes expressed in local streets. (Supplied)

Their Satin capsule explores a softer side with satin mesh, elegant bows and delicate frills. (Supplied)

