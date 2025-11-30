WATCH | New Miss Soweto makes her crown all about community

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Newly crowned 2025 White Star Miss Soweto, Lungile Siyaphi, at the weekend realised her dream of taking the crown after not making it twice before.

Siyaphi, 22, a University of the Witwatersrand construction management studies student from Orlando East, became the 46th holder of the prestigious crown after a nail-biting finale at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Saturday.

Fellow contestants Boitumelo Molotsane and Kutlwano Zingitwa took the first and second princess positions, respectively.

Siyaphi was still beaming with pride when she spoke to Sowetan on Sunday.

Sowetan: Describe the feeling of being crowned the 2025 Miss Soweto?

Siyaphi: It’s such an amazing feeling, I don’t think I can put it into words just yet. I’m still allowing it to sink in fully. I’m grateful.

Sowetan: This is your third year entering the competition. What inspired you to try again?

Siyaphi: The saying “Dreams delayed are not dreams denied”, resonated with me last night [Saturday] because I had three attempts, and only this time was I selected to be in the top 20 and made it all the way to being crowned Miss Soweto. It was such a blessing.

Sowetan: Your late grandmother’s humility and community generosity inspired the Mam’ Langeni feeding scheme, which you co-founded eight years ago. Why was this win so important?

Siyaphi: It was bigger than simply winning the title, I had all the children of the Mam’ Langeni feeding scheme in mind as I entered, and I thought of how we had impacted their lives and how I would love to extend this into other communities. The feeding scheme is named after my great-grandmother. She was known for her kindness and giving in the community, bringing orphans into her home and providing them with what they needed. It has been running on sponsorships and community generosity and is currently feeding over 100 youths.

Sowetan: What does this win signify for this community organisation?

Siyaphi: The feeding scheme was a big part of why I entered Miss Soweto and continued to enter, as I believed the pageant would give me the platform to grow the scheme outside Orlando East and expand into other communities.

Sowetan: What other duties will you embark on during your tenure?

Syaphi: [It will] include youth empowerment with skills development workshops and mentorship programmes for them.

Her overjoyed parents, Nobantu Siyaphi and Mxolisi Mbangeni, recalled their daughter’s journey over the past two months, with her mother saying she had told her that she would keep trying until she takes the crown.

Sowetan: What words of wisdom would you say to encourage your daughter as she begins her journey as Miss Soweto?

Mbangeni: The tough journey has just begun. She must remain in prayer and God will give her guidance, and continue to listen to your parents. She is tough, and I’m very happy for her and wish her all the best.

Miss Soweto 2025, Lungile Siyaphi, 2nd princess Kutlwano Zingitwa and 1st princess Boitumelo Molotsane during the White Star Miss Soweto 2025, in Jabulani Soweto. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Azana performing during the White Star Miss Soweto 2025, in Jabulani Soweto. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)