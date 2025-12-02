Lue and Rue rocket into the sartorial stratosphere

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fashion designers Warren and Prince Meko of Madonsela walk the runway with Lue and Rue at Proudly South African Local Fashion Police grand finale in Sandton

Capetonian content creators Lue and Rue are rewriting the rules of style with their unapologetic and fearless approach to storytelling.

As fashion’s next trailblazers, the proudly queer couple are boldly re-scripting style on their own terms and turning heads with every statement look.

Luciano “Lue” Petersen, 32, and Rugen “Rue” Stevens, 26, left their jobs as a clinical pathologist and medical clerk, respectively, to pursue their passions.

“We met almost eight years ago, and content has always been at the centre of our love story. I studied photography, so we always had a camera on hand,” says Stevens.

“We always loved nature and shooting in nature. Later, we started capturing ourselves and what we do and that is how we evolved.”

Since launching their joint Instagram in November 2024, the duo have rocketed into the sartorial stratosphere.

“We would describe our style as a blend of feminine and masculine and we love mixing the two, so we don’t have one strict style profile,” says Stevens.

Petersen adds: “Our fashion isn’t just fashion — I feel like it’s more of a language. It’s a political stance and we want to get the message out there that queer people are here to stay. To send a message with our fashion and with our existence that we are here to take up space.”

Nomvula Mokonyane (Ray Manzana)

The duo are part of a select crop of competition winners from the fifth annual Proudly South African Local Fashion Police competition. Winners were announced in Sandton on Thursday at the grand finale attended by the likes of local fashion royalty Nomvula Mokonyane, Mzukisi Mbane, Lenore Goss-Matjie, Craig Jacobs, Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, Lordkez and Mikhalé Jones.

This year’s crop of local fashion designers and judging panellists included Tshepo Mohlala (Tshepo Jeans), Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba (Malondie), Asanda Madyibi, Nobukhosi and Thabo Mukwevho (Khosi Nkosi), Stephen Van Eeden, Thandazani Nofingxana (Abantu in Africa) and Prince and Warren Meko (Madonsela).

“We didn’t know about the Local Fashion Police [competition] until we heard about it at the Durban July, when we saw the Proudly South African stand,” says Stevens.

“We decided to enter because we are into supporting local designers and we work with 10 to 12 designers to curate some of our looks. So for us, this was another opportunity to experience and collaborate with amazing SA talent.

Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba (Malondie) (Ray Manzana)

“Being recognised by a national platform such as Proudly South African felt like a dream come true and the runway experience was the cherry on top.”

The duo strutted the runway in their winning creations, made by Madonsela, a bespoke leather streetwear brand founded by the Meko twins.

“Working with the twins, I felt there was that instant connection, as they have a similar vibe going for them. When you see Prince and Warren, you see Lue and Rue,” says Petersen.

“They kept our signature style of looking similar but a little bit different, which is why we went with the red and the black ensembles. The leather was the main character. I wore the red look and I felt powerful because I love a bold shoulder moment.”

Stevens echoed Petersen’s sentiments.

“I wore the black trench, and for a moment, I felt like I was from the film The Matrix. I could just say I felt powerful and black is such an iconic colour,” says Stevens.

Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi (Ray Manzana)

“It’s a different type of pride when you are South African and wearing local design and supporting local fashion will always be top of the list on how we showcase our pride. Even if it’s not in fashion, but small businesses as well, I feel whenever you support local, you create more opportunities for other people.”

Mzukisi Mbane, Lenore Goss-Matjie (Ray Manzana)

Nobukhosi and Thabo Mukwevho (Khosi Nkosi) (Ray Manzana)