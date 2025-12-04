Editor’s letter | Cheers to 2026 – the year of 10

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The decadent party season is here — a foolproof excuse for SMag to get the ball rolling on a special upcoming jubilee. Here is a big clue: it’s never a bad idea to party like it’s 2016 and Rihanna just dropped her last album, Anti. Shhh, don’t tell anyone — next June marks a decade of SMag and you are all invited to a birthday celebration to remember.

In the ever-evolving world of style, culture, innovation, and communication, we have earned our stripes as the local fashion bible. From our iconic celebrity covers to aspirational glossy shoots, combined with our unwavering commitment to fashion journalism, you can always count on SMag to capture the cultural pulse of the time.

In a most majestic manner, our December Celebration issue offers a first look at what to expect when we turn 10 next June. We are kicking off lavish six-month-long celebrations fit for a queen and king. Why? Because SMag is the fashion darling she absolutely thinks she is.

Emmanuel (Steve Tanchel)

While we continue to navigate the uncertainties that face the global publishing industry and print media in a complex digital era, we are still here, demonstrating that longevity is more than possible. We recommit to reshaping trends, redefining the cultural zeitgeist, pushing creative boundaries, mastering storytelling, and fostering limitless innovation. The future is wild, vibrant, and epic. That alone is worthy of spectacular six-month celebrations.

We are baptising 2026 “the year of 10”. To kick it off, we have curated an issue that puts the spotlight on brands that in the past 10 years have given the world ground-branding work, long-lasting influences, and unparalleled heritage.

One thread after another, fashion designer Rich Mnisi has received a collective “clock it” from the internet, becoming a wardrobe stable for many thanks to his non-binary approach to dressing.

His muse, Sarah Langa, finds herself succeeding in a league of her own. Don’t get it twisted — Langa (a three-time Wits graduate) is not only a viral sensation and internet It Girl, she has also turned content creation and the business of being relatable into bank. To Langa it’s not just clicks, it’s also customers.

10 x 10 = Foschini (only kidding, 100). SMag has also joined creative forces with the top SA retailer on the verge of its centenary celebration in adding a new level of craftsmanship to our pages.

Sarah Langa and Rich Mnisi (Steve Tanchel)

According to Pythagorean philosophy, 10 is the perfect number because 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 = 10, making it the perfect timing for a rebirth, almost like when new parents welcome their bundle of joy by remarking, “Our healthy baby arrived with 10 perfect little fingers and 10 perfect little toes.” Our refreshed S logo, which will help us cruise into our 10th anniversary in glorious style, is a perfect 10.

SMag has always been for dreamers like me, and this year also marks 10 years of my journalism career. It all came full circle on Monday, 22 September, a day that was overwhelmingly unforgettable, unexpected, and dreamlike. I was a guest lecturer at the Honours class at the Wits Centre for Journalism.

Sarah Langa (Steve Tanchel)

My two hours there felt like two minutes as I shared my knowledge and passion for feature writing with my industry peers, mirroring the past 10 years of my career. I left the class feeling energised and inspired by each student’s fervour for storytelling. But the MVP in all of this is Lesley Mofokeng, associate lecturer at Wits. Thank you for the opportunity.

Cheers to 2026 – the year of 10!

Actor Thabang Molaba (Steve Tanchel)