Local designers celebrate summer at Cape Town fashion showcase

The Cape Town Resort Collections (CTRC) returns to the iconic President Hotel in Bantry Bay for its sixth edition of a spectacular showcase of local summer style this weekend.

Leveraging the Mother City’s welcoming summer vibes for holidaymakers and tourists, the fashion showcase is a coveted event on the social calendar, closing the year with a bang.

“The true spirit and intention of what we show is shaped and crafted around the things that make sense for designers,” says CTCR founder and designer, Gavin Rajah.

“They get to invite their clientele and produce what they are very well known for,” he says. “Whatever they show is generally available for sale, either online or in their retail outlets.”

The visually stunning showcase thrives on its intimate boutique-style,see-now-buy-now format, which connects designers to buyers and sustainable sales.

“We needed to find a space where the actual legitimacy of these shows and platforms is needed and credible, which is getting the right people to see your things and buying them. At CTRC, there’s amazing client pollination that takes place,” Rajah says.

“All the designers are quite diverse in what they do and what they show, and they bring a different crowd to the events and a new audience of people to see the collections.

“I’m happy for my clients to see Thula’s [Sindi] or Thebe Magugu’s designs because if we’re collectively doing well, then that’s a sign of success.”

Rajah says large production fashion platforms such as the former Cape Town Fashion Week did a disservice to designers by excluding the buyers.

Designers who will showcase their creations at CTRC include Magugu, Kiav Mitoo, Stephen Van Eeden, Fabrosanz, Craig Port & The Maze Collective, Rajah, Imprint and Sindi.

Magugu will showcase his latest spring-summer 2026 collection titled Alchemy II, which he debuted last weekend.

“I’ve known Thebe for a very long time,” Rajah says. “We had spoken about doing this a couple of years ago, but there were lots of demands on his time. Thebe understands the business of fashion in terms of knowing that your work constantly needs to find new audiences.”

Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint is excited to return to CTRC for his fourth showcase.

“I loved how Gavin was creative about it and showcased clothes beyond just the garments and the market that he was selling at the resort,” Mbane says.

“The showcase is very intentional, and I love the business part of it. Fashion Week is an expensive investment and often excludes the people that the fashion is really for, which I think is what led it not to be sustainable. It catered to the fashion industry and not who the fashion is for.

“It’s a sad time for SA fashion that these platforms are no more, but it’s also an opportunity for something new because our fashion is world-class,” Mbane says.

“We are travelling the whole world. This year, I did New York, Paris, and Shanghai, so the talent is there. I think it’s about time that someone new or with a fresh voice saw what designers needed and developed that.”

