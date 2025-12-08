Thebe Magugu toasts Cape Town Resort Collections debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On a melting hot Saturday afternoon, the poolside of The President Hotel in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, is transformed into a seismic high-fashion runway.

New designs from Kiav Mitoo, Stephen Van Eeden, Fabrosanz, Craig Port, Gavin Rajah, Imprint and Thula Sindi paraded down the ramp as part of the sixth annual Cape Town Resort Collections (CTRC).

But the most anticipated name on the line-up was Thebe Magagu, making his CTRC debut with his spring/summer 2026 collection that featured over a dozen pieces.

Sowetan caught up with Magugu after his show.

Model walks for Thebe Magugu during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicker)

What was it like to make your CTRC debut?

It’s always nice to be with my peers. Sometimes we are in silos and don’t show together. We used to have the idea of group shows, but along the way, everyone became individualistic. It’s nice to see a group of designers coming together — each with their own aesthetics — to give a summary of what SA fashion is like.

Why was it important to debut this collection on home soil?

As I lead to 10 years of Thebe Magugu next year, I want to do more local stuff. I’d done Paris Fashion Week at the beginning of this year, so, as I prepare to open Magugu House in Cape Town, I wanted something to debut locally.

What does 10 years of Thebe Magugu mean?

I hope to continue doing the things that I love doing. When I started the brand in 2016, my idea was to immortalise key histories — people and cultures that run the risk of being forgotten — through the power of cloth. It’s irritating when people think of fashion as superficial when it is a powerful way to preserve our culture. Someone wearing our “lobola dress” in Japan or the US becomes a mouthpiece for our culture. I want to continue doing that for the brand: be a resource for people to experience what contemporary South African fashion looks like.

Model walks for Thebe Magugu during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicker)

What has been a definitive moment?

Winning the LVMH Prize [in 2019] opened so much of the brand to people. As designers, we need visibility more than anything, and [winning] put a lot of eyeballs on the brand. The domino effect that came from that was incredible.

What has been a challenge?

It’s such a huge responsibility in a lot of ways. There have been times when there have been challenges that have come up, and because I’m not a trust fund baby, I have to make a plan and do it on my own. To continue to make beautiful work against those odds has been challenging, especially in our industry, where parts of manufacturing and outputs are infantile. Our talent is brilliant; SA’s creative output is unmatched in the world – we mix modernity and heritage in a way you cannot find anywhere else.

What has been the biggest misconception?

That the brand is unreachable. I look at Magugu House, and maybe I should do more to make it less intimidating. But it’s open to the public, and you can go through the art galleries. You don’t have to be intimidated by the space and feel like you have to buy. I just want to greet people [who are] browsing the collection and looking at the artworks – that is enough.

Model walks for Thebe Magugu during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicker)

How are you celebrating next year?

I just want to celebrate the journey to get here. These 10 years have not been easy. A lot of people know my story; they see this fabulousness without realising that, in order for that to happen, there have been sacrifices and tears. The biggest way I can satisfy my ancestors is simply saying thank you. Next year is about giving thanks.

Yaya Mavundla walks for Gavin Rajah during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicker)

Model walks for Imprint during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicker)

Model walks for Craig Port during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicker)

Model walks for House of Fabrosanz during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicker)

Model walks for Stephen Van Eeden during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dick)

Yaya Mavundla walks for Thula Sindi during Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicker)

Models walks for Gavin Rajah x PnP Clothing at Cape Town Resort Collections (Armand Dicket)