David Tlale’s skills academy is a boost for SA fashion

Renowned fashion designer David Tlale is riding a defining wave of success as 2025 draws to a close.

From debuting a showstopping Met Gala masterpiece worn by Precious Moloi-Motsepe to unveiling his Mdava ready-to-wear diffusion line at Soweto Fashion Week, he’s ending the year with the launch of the David Tlale Academy (DTA).

Nestled inside the historic Barbican Building, on the corner of Helen Joseph and Rissik streets in the Joburg CBD, the 10-storey space has been home to the academy and Tlale’s brand’s operations since November last year.

“The academy was already brewing in the background,” Tlale says. “This is a 360º journey of my life — becoming a teacher once again. I lectured in fashion for four-and-a-half years at Vaal University, and looking back, I was a Sunday school teacher, and in high school, I wanted to be a teacher, but dismissed it. Twenty-five years ago, all this started in a back room at home in Vosloorus with my domestic sewing machine, and today we are here.”

Students pose for photographs on the launch day of the David Tlale Academy in Johannesburg (Qwasie Asephua)

Tlale is known for training a cohort of fashion designer alumni who interned and trained under his brand.

“In 2012, we started the programme called The Intern by David Tlale, and we have always channelled out professionals,” he says. “We look at the brands that have graduated or even merged out of the house of David Tlale. Alumni of the designer programme include Mmuso Maxwell, Siphosihle Masango, Ntando XV and all those young designers. They are professionals, and they are great. Over the years, we have trained over 376 young designers.

“After you’ve trained a designer, there is no workforce to support you. As a designer, you run a fashion house, which is the creative aspect of it, but you need a pattern-maker, cutter, machinist, and people who are going to do pressing, finishing, embellishments and quality control.”

Tlale’s academy serves to address the crucial labour skill shortage in the textile manufacturing sector, and the creation of a market-ready workforce and youth skills development.

“Our mission and vision are to make sure that we use the clothing and textile industry to create jobs, fight crime and be part of the growth of the GDP in SA and Africa,” says Tlale.

Among other skillsets, students are equipped with entrepreneurial and business acumen.

Guests listen tentatively during the tour of the David Tlale Academy (Vine Imagery www.vinei agery.stu)

Fashion designer David Tlale gives a demostration at the launch of the David Tlale Academy in Johannesburg (Vine Imagery www.vinei agery.stu)

“The academy is bringing the reality of both worlds under one roof to say, as a designer, it’s not enough. I remember I just wanted to make clothes and be famous and all,” he says.

“But then, being an entrepreneur or a businessman was landed on me about five or six years later, after I’d launched my brand, and then I realised, like, you know what, you can’t keep on doing this by yourself. You need a team of people.”

The building houses the David Tlale fashion house, the academy, an in-house cut-make-trim department for the production and manufacturing of garments and the designer’s studios.

Guests at the official launch last week had the privilege of listening in on facilitators lecturing classes, with students dressed in white coats with the “DTA” logo printed on the left sleeve pocket.

“It makes sense to run a brand in the same building where the academy is to integrate training and learning, as we want our learners to get first-hand experience and to be exposed to the entire value chain before we send them out to the workplace,” Tlale says.

Earlier this week, he sent out a call on Instagram for 10 aspiring young designers who, once accepted, will start their training in January.

“We will train them for three months, and then three months later, we start allocating some of the best learners in terms of pattern making, cutting, sewing, to start working with the designers to build collections,” he says.

“By the time they are done within a year, they are market-ready, they are industry-ready, and they’ll be competitive. To be a designer today, you need to have agility and a sense of urgency.

“We work in accordance with what the client wants and who we are serving, whether in Africa, China, the US or Europe. Customers want to deal with people who provide quick e-mail responses and have fast turnaround times.”

Students pose for photographs on the launch day of the David Tlale Academy in Johannesburg (Qwasie Asephua)

