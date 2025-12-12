Don’t sweat it: Grooming tips for this summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: A model poses backstage at the Zegna Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

Usher in the holidays and humidity with tips that will help your grooming routine keep up.

If you’ve mentally checked out of this year (like most of us) and are already casting your mind to enjoying December’s balmy days, you should also be thinking about how well your grooming routine can withstand the heat. As the festive season rolls in and the temperatures rise, the last thing you need is a grooming routine that simply doesn’t cut it.

How to: Beat the heat

Heat rashes, sweat, or skin sensitivity? Don’t let the heat get the better of you

Ditch heavy textures for lightweight lotions and gels. Rich formulas can overwhelm the skin in humid conditions, resulting in a heat rash, while lighter, breathable textures can help prevent overheating.

Keep a refreshing face mist on hand to cool down and hydrate skin throughout the day. Go for hybrid serum mists with skincare benefits and soothing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, cica or aloe to help calm irritation.

Prioritise daily cleansing with a gentle facial cleanser that won’t strip away essential oils. With the increase in sweat, dust, and pollutants, cleansing becomes even more vital during summer, to help keep skin clean and prevent clogged pores.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Bianca Saunders Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) (Kristy Sparow)

Need an instant cooldown? Add cold plunging to your grooming routine to help de-puff, reduce inflammation, and cool down skin. Dunk your face in a bowl or sink of ice water after cleansing every day or when needed as a refresh.

Avoid aggravating oily or acne-prone skin by opting for sunscreens with a matte finish. Choose dry gel crème, fluid or oil-free sunscreens that won’t feel greasy or worsen oiliness while providing broad-spectrum sun protection.

Keep facial hair shorter and neatly groomed during summer to limit the amount of heat felt on the skin. Cleanse beard regularly with a beard shampoo or conditioning wash to remove sweat or build-up and finish off with a lightweight beard oil or serum instead of heavier balms or pomades.

Trending: Hot take

Stay cool as a cucumber with these runway trends that are all about holiday ease

Pencil thin: Take your cue from the runways and opt for less facial hair, as seen at Willy Chavarria, 032c, and 3.

Paradis. It seems there was a move away from a clean-shaven face and a facial-hair resurgence as models were sent out with sharp, pencil-thin moustaches set against fresh-faced coverage that felt polished and cool.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Sean Suen Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show at Cite de l'Architecture et du Patrimoine as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images) (Richard Bord)

Desert flush: The runways of Junn J, Drôle de Monsieur, and Sean Suen were a masterclass in faking a balmy, sun-kissed, vacation glow without the sun exposure. Taking inspiration from skin flushed from a day spent in the sun, models sported subtle apricot-bronzed, lived-in colour across the cheeks, jawline, and nose.

Say with chest: If you’re planning on spending the festive season shirtless, make sure your skin looks the part. At Loewe and Bianca Saunders, models were the picture of a holiday with bare chests that glistened with a glazed, balmy glow. Opt for body lotions rich in hyaluronic acid and ceramides that will deeply hydrate and layer skin with a dry body oil or bronzing lotion.