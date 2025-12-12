Hair: Crowning glory

From feathered accents and cabaret lengths to Gatsby-inspired hats, hair just got fancy.
Plume allure: The runways were a masterclass in glamour with feathers taking flight as the hair accessory of choice. At Simone Rocha, Victoria’s Secret, Thom Browne, and Attico, the showgirl staple took centre-stage — Attico’s towering, feathered headdresses added old-school glamour to laidback locks while Simone Rocha’s feathers felt hyper-feminine worn as delicate accents on bejewelled headbands.
1960s bouffant: Take inspiration from 1960s glamour and enter the party season sporting a bouffant — the beehive-shaped hairstyle once favoured by aristocrats and royalty. At Max Mara and Germanier, models were sent out with majestic updos, the hair teased high onto the crown of the head, or voluminous Afros smoothed and moulded into a beehive shape, finished off with headbands.
Cabaret chop: Just when you thought bobs couldn’t get any shorter, the runways borrowed from the 1920s for the most beloved bob length of the season. Taking inspiration from the ultimate showgirl, Velma Kelly from the Broadway musical Chicago, a micro-bob length paired with a fringe gave a nod to cabaret decadence.
At Thom Browne, models had super-short bobs that just grazed the nape of the neck and hit the face at the cheek hollows.
Upscale updo: Nothing says glamour quite like a classic updo piled high on the head, so ditch those bouncy, bombshell blowouts in favour of elevated looks, as seen at Chanel. Models were sent out with elegant updos that felt modern and fresh, styled as artful cornrow braids that formed intricate high buns atop the head.
Cloche glam: With sculptural silhouettes paired with oversized jewels and sparkling fringed adornments, the Jil Sander runway gave us the glamorous hair trend we didn’t know we needed — a homage to 1920s cloche hats.
Reminiscent of the petite, bell-shaped hats of The Great Gatsby’s Daisy Buchanan, these lovelies made for the perfect accessory when snugly hugging micro bobs and sleek pixie cuts.