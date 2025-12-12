Hair: Crowning glory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Germanier Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

From feathered accents and cabaret lengths to Gatsby-inspired hats, hair just got fancy.

Plume allure: The runways were a masterclass in glamour with feathers taking flight as the hair accessory of choice. At Simone Rocha, Victoria’s Secret, Thom Browne, and Attico, the showgirl staple took centre-stage — Attico’s towering, feathered headdresses added old-school glamour to laidback locks while Simone Rocha’s feathers felt hyper-feminine worn as delicate accents on bejewelled headbands.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Yue Gu is seen backstage at the The Attico fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images) (Rosdiana Ciaravolo)

1960s bouffant: Take inspiration from 1960s glamour and enter the party season sporting a bouffant — the beehive-shaped hairstyle once favoured by aristocrats and royalty. At Max Mara and Germanier, models were sent out with majestic updos, the hair teased high onto the crown of the head, or voluminous Afros smoothed and moulded into a beehive shape, finished off with headbands.

Cabaret chop: Just when you thought bobs couldn’t get any shorter, the runways borrowed from the 1920s for the most beloved bob length of the season. Taking inspiration from the ultimate showgirl, Velma Kelly from the Broadway musical Chicago, a micro-bob length paired with a fringe gave a nod to cabaret decadence.

At Thom Browne, models had super-short bobs that just grazed the nape of the neck and hit the face at the cheek hollows.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Kiwi Lee Han wears a short blunt black bob hairstyle with bangs, a chunky gold chain necklace, a cobalt blue short-sleeve draped top with ruched waist and a matching cobalt blue pleated midi skirt, outside Ferragamo, during Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026, on September 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) (Edward Berthelot)

Upscale updo: Nothing says glamour quite like a classic updo piled high on the head, so ditch those bouncy, bombshell blowouts in favour of elevated looks, as seen at Chanel. Models were sent out with elegant updos that felt modern and fresh, styled as artful cornrow braids that formed intricate high buns atop the head.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

Cloche glam: With sculptural silhouettes paired with oversized jewels and sparkling fringed adornments, the Jil Sander runway gave us the glamorous hair trend we didn’t know we needed — a homage to 1920s cloche hats.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Germanier Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) (Francois Durand)

Reminiscent of the petite, bell-shaped hats of The Great Gatsby’s Daisy Buchanan, these lovelies made for the perfect accessory when snugly hugging micro bobs and sleek pixie cuts.