Zozibini Tunzi shares Dezemba skincare secrets

Dearest SMaggers,

We are done “kind regarding”!

We are currently OOO (out-of-office) indulging in “Dezemba”. Try not to miss us too much.

Nivea's new Micellar Water range is the skincare girlie she thinks she is.

An avid user of Nivea Micellar Water, she also speaks to us about how she's spending the holidays as a new makoti, making an acting debut in Bad Influencer, and more.

Zozibini Tunzi at Hyde Park Corner ( Ray Manzana)

How are you spending the holidays?

I travel so much for work, and whenever the holiday season comes, I’m back home in my village [Tsolo, Eastern Cape]. I’m spending Christmas for the first time with my in-laws because I got married early this year.

How is it like being a new wifey?

It has been incredible. We’ve known each other for a very long time, and this just felt official, and it has been fantastic.

How did you manage to keep your wedding a secret?

It was so easy. Maybe it’s the kind of people who I surround myself with. I was not worried about anything. I didn’t do anything hectic to make them not say anything; they just didn’t because they know the type of person I am. All I had to tell them was that this is such an important moment in my life, and I would like to keep it to myself, my husband and loved ones.

As a new makoti, do you cook?

I do love to cook here and there. But a bit of balance is important. So I will probably be doing both – relaxing, cooking and just doing fun holiday stuff. We love cooking on Christmas; it’s time for family to bond in the kitchen.

Zozibini Tunzi at Hyde Park Corner (Ray Manzana)

What are you cooking exactly?

[Laughs] I don’t know yet. I would love to [cook] because Christmas is so special to me because I’m always in the kitchen with my sisters and mom. It’s going to be different now being in a different kitchen with my new family I love so much. I will definitely be cooking to see how this new dynamic works out.

How would you sum up 2025?

Life-changing. I’ve had so many life-changing things happening in my life. For starters, getting married. Then making my acting debut in Bad Influencer. It has been beautifully life-changing.

Playing a villain in Bad Influencer has been polarising. How did you handle it?

It was a nice change and a little uncomfortable at times because of how far departed that character is from who I am. Sometimes the things she did and said were not easy to step into because it’s not naturally who I am. But it was very exciting to be that villainous person. That’s why I wanted to do that role in the first place; I felt that it would get me out of a box.

Zozibini Tunzi at Hyde Park Corner (Ray Manzana)

What’s your skincare routine this festive?

Skincare is such an important thing. Even if you have the best skin ever, you need to take care of it, and most importantly, you need to drink a lot of water because it’s so hot. But I’m going to plug you; get in your Nivea bag. They have such great skincare products.

Why was Nivea Micellar Water the right collaboration for you?

I never work with a brand that I don’t 1000% believe in and that I can’t use myself. I have been using Nivea Micellar Water so much. My family and sisters called me the other day to say: “Look what you have gotten me into.” It is such a great product in the sense that I work a lot and wear makeup a lot; to get home and try to remove that makeup can sometimes be a lot of work. So to have that Nivea Micellar Water is so easy and seamless. It just doesn’t cleanse; it gives you back that glow.

Why is it your go-to cleanser?

I’m a busy bee... I want something that’s efficient without wasting my time. I love that it works for different skin types too. I never have to worry that it’s going to work for my skin; I’m guaranteed that it will hydrate my skin, and I love to have a beautiful glow, especially in the summer. I take it everywhere. It’s portable. If I’m travelling and flying, I want my skin cleansed... so I carry it in my bag.

Long skincare routines can be intimidating. How efficient is it for a beginner?

Whenever we speak about skincare, it’s so daunting for everyone because it feels intimidating. [But] I love how simple this is. My sister got this, and she’s one of those people who are only now getting introduced to skincare. She tried it out, and it has been perfect for her. It’s seamless and easy; everyone can try it out.

