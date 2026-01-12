Shimmering, sultry styles steal the show at the Golden Globes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Teyana Taylor poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Award season in Hollywood has kicked into high gear with the 83rd Golden Globes staged in Beverly Hills, California in the early hours on Monday, local time.

Big winners included Teyana Taylor, Stellan Skarsgard, Timothée Chalamet, Wagner Moura, Rose Byrne, Jessie Buckley, One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adolescence, Hamnet and The Pitt.

The fashion on the red carpet featured shimmery, sultry and feminine silhouettes.

These are the best-dressed at the Golden Globes.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake (Mike Blake)

The actor, singer and choreographer stepped out in a liquorice Schiaparelli cut-out halter gown, complete with a floor-length necktie. The 35-year-old first-time Golden Globe winner was the definition of “party in the back” with a surprise detail of a diamond whale tail covering her booty.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake (Mike Blake)

The 25-year-old actor stunned in a corseted Louis Vuitton gown embellished with silver, complete with a black floor-length skirt and drop earrings.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake (Mike Blake)

The Marty Supreme actor donned a three-piece monochrome black suit by Chrome Hearts, complete with vintage buttoning and a silver neck chain.

Damson Idris

Damson Idris poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (DANIEL COLE)

The F1 actor wore a black three-piece double-breasted tuxedo by Prada paired with a poplin shirt and jewellery bands from his own line.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (DANIEL COLE)

The Wednesday star went gothic in a backless gown by Dilara Findikoglu that featured a high neckline complete with side cut-outs, embroidered detailing and beaded fringed sleeves.

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (DANIEL COLE)

The 55-year-old British actor stole hearts in a sequin-striped strapless gown by Sabina Bilenko that featured panels that offset its black fabric.

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (DANIEL COLE)

The Abbot Elementary actor brought a jolt of colour in a royal blue asymmetrical Christian Cowan suit paired with a metallic rose pin that buttoned the suit.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (DANIEL COLE)

The Irish actor stunned in an off-shoulder ice-blue asymmetric Dior by Jonathan Anderson gown complete with floral stencilling and matching stilettos.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (DANIEL COLE)

The 35-year-old actor showed off her sexy body in a custom Givenchy sheer cut-out gown featuring embroidered florals with a matching clutch and mini-coat.

Miley Cyrus





The singer went gothic glamour in a custom Saint Laurent sequin gown with dramatic pleated shoulders.

Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us star went for modern tailoring in the form of a Prada suit with a sweeping pink bow.