Couture Week unapologetic romance on the runway

Dreamy romance and sublime artistry swept the runways of Paris Haute Couture as its love affair with high fashion continued.
Gravity-defying silhouettes, romance-soaked luxurious silks, satin and voluminous shapes danced down the runways in celebration of couture heritage.
A constellation of Hollywood A-listers accentuated the front rows, including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Teyana Taylor, Taylor Russell, Dua Lipa, Nadia Lee Cohen, Taraji P Henson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jennifer Lawrence, Tilda Swinton, Demi Moore, Jeff Bezos, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.
As the three-day fashion brain freeze quietens, we reflect on the high octave fashion and pop culture moments that will continue to linger into the season.
Sculptured heavenly bodies
The beauty of the human form is nowhere more celebrated than during couture week, where designers strike a balance between structure and fluidity. Embracing this paradox without hesitation, Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor embodied the moment, arriving outside the Schiaparelli show at the Petit Palais swaddled in a dark romance sheer lace lattice slip dress with matching underwear. A statement high-neck piece and crown inspired by the infamous Louvre heist completed her vibe.
On the same iconic stairs, British artist and photographer Nadia Lee Cohen arrived in a sheer dress blotted with cream graphics and feather embellishments.
Dior’s secret garden
Dior is so back! Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior couture show was a triumphant showstopper. The dreamlike presentation was a heartfelt ode to nature’s ever-evolving, adapting and enduring systems that are continuously in motion, the Irish-born designer cites in the show’s notes. Translated on the runway, the accessories reigned supreme with distinct floral ball earrings accompanied by chunky cuffs and sculptural bell-shaped mini dresses, shredded chiffon and organza garments plus sculptural heels and miniaudières in fabrications that echoed 18th-century French textiles.
Softened tradition at Armani Privé
The house is now under the feminine authorship of Silvana Armani, niece of the late designer Giorgio Armani. Silvana presented the house’s first couture collection, titled Jade – a presentation ‘stripped of structure’ with jade green tones, pinks and white palettes, vertical plus softened silhouettes that cut through masculine tailoring.
Love letters from Chanel
Matthieu Blazy’s first Chanel couture collection was the charming wonderment narrated through thoughtful play and whimsical mystery. The inspiration behind the collection is the reimagination of a stripped Chanel, revealing its rich history and heritage of the ‘emotional architecture’ the fashion house is famously known for. From the show’s opening look of a sheer silk-mousseline feminine suiting in muted hues, the rest of the collection embodied soft silhouettes, pleating features and embroidery.
Schiaparelli’s romantic rebellion
Daniel Roseberry’s couture collection was a spiked fever dream denoted by divine drama and couture opulence. Dubbed ‘The Agony and Ecstasy’, Roseberry was inspired by Rome’s Sistine Chapel artistry. The divine collection was a fashion fantasy with second-skin gowns, melted armour, horny corsets, ornate headdresses, wild animal prints and sculptural fashion glory.