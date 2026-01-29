Couture Week unapologetic romance on the runway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Teyana Taylor attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Dreamy romance and sublime artistry swept the runways of Paris Haute Couture as its love affair with high fashion continued.

Gravity-defying silhouettes, romance-soaked luxurious silks, satin and voluminous shapes danced down the runways in celebration of couture heritage.

A constellation of Hollywood A-listers accentuated the front rows, including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Teyana Taylor, Taylor Russell, Dua Lipa, Nadia Lee Cohen, Taraji P Henson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jennifer Lawrence, Tilda Swinton, Demi Moore, Jeff Bezos, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

As the three-day fashion brain freeze quietens, we reflect on the high octave fashion and pop culture moments that will continue to linger into the season.

Sculptured heavenly bodies

The beauty of the human form is nowhere more celebrated than during couture week, where designers strike a balance between structure and fluidity. Embracing this paradox without hesitation, Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor embodied the moment, arriving outside the Schiaparelli show at the Petit Palais swaddled in a dark romance sheer lace lattice slip dress with matching underwear. A statement high-neck piece and crown inspired by the infamous Louvre heist completed her vibe.

On the same iconic stairs, British artist and photographer Nadia Lee Cohen arrived in a sheer dress blotted with cream graphics and feather embellishments.

Dior’s secret garden

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images) (Estrop)

Dior is so back! Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior couture show was a triumphant showstopper. The dreamlike presentation was a heartfelt ode to nature’s ever-evolving, adapting and enduring systems that are continuously in motion, the Irish-born designer cites in the show’s notes. Translated on the runway, the accessories reigned supreme with distinct floral ball earrings accompanied by chunky cuffs and sculptural bell-shaped mini dresses, shredded chiffon and organza garments plus sculptural heels and miniaudières in fabrications that echoed 18th-century French textiles.

Softened tradition at Armani Privé

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images) (Estrop)

The house is now under the feminine authorship of Silvana Armani, niece of the late designer Giorgio Armani. Silvana presented the house’s first couture collection, titled Jade – a presentation ‘stripped of structure’ with jade green tones, pinks and white palettes, vertical plus softened silhouettes that cut through masculine tailoring.

Love letters from Chanel

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Matthieu Blazy’s first Chanel couture collection was the charming wonderment narrated through thoughtful play and whimsical mystery. The inspiration behind the collection is the reimagination of a stripped Chanel, revealing its rich history and heritage of the ‘emotional architecture’ the fashion house is famously known for. From the show’s opening look of a sheer silk-mousseline feminine suiting in muted hues, the rest of the collection embodied soft silhouettes, pleating features and embroidery.

Schiaparelli’s romantic rebellion

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) (Arnold Jerocki)

Daniel Roseberry’s couture collection was a spiked fever dream denoted by divine drama and couture opulence. Dubbed ‘The Agony and Ecstasy’, Roseberry was inspired by Rome’s Sistine Chapel artistry. The divine collection was a fashion fantasy with second-skin gowns, melted armour, horny corsets, ornate headdresses, wild animal prints and sculptural fashion glory.