IN PICS | Trevor Noah, Tyla, Gaga bring the fashion at the Grammys

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trevor Noah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Mzansi comedian Trevor Noah returned as host of the 68th annual Grammy Awards for a sixth consecutive time, billed as his final run. The coveted awards took place in Los Angeles, California, in the early hours on Monday morning.

Winners included Bad Bunny, Tyla, FKA Twigs, Shaboozey, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, Lola Young, SZA, Yungblud, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Doechii.

On the red carpet a wave of romantic monochrome ensembles took centre stage, featuring delicate feathers and lace, accented with shimmering sparkle and hints of sultry skin.

This is the best-dressed list.

Trevor Noah

For his final hosting gig, Noah kept it dapper in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

Tyla

Tyla, winner of the Best African Music Performance for Push 2 Start at Grammy Awards (Leon Bennett)

The newly minted two-time Grammy winner brought the fashion drama in a 2013 aureate strapped halter neck gown by Dsquared2, complete with golden beading, champagne iridescence and a long-feathered train.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman)

Mother Monster did her MUVA thing. She went gothic glamour in a custom high-neck black feathered and trained gown by Matières Fécales. The Abracadabra hitmaker completed her ensemble with a romantic updo and bleached brows.

Bad Bunny

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bad Bunny accepts the Album of the Year award for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter)

Taking home Album of the Year, Benito was snatched in a custom Schiaparelli black suede tuxedo with exaggerated broad shoulders and a cinched waist. The 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper’s look was complete with a corset stitched on the back of the jacket.

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison)

Winning Best Artist at the Grammys is no small feat, so the 26-year-old British songbird ate with her look. The Man I Need singer looked the part in a romantic black and white Chanel dress with a full ballroom skirt. She completed the style with a jet-black, strapped, embellished top with feathers and matching black and white heels.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman)

The Oscar nominee, who was nominated for a Grammy on the night, served body in a metallic sculptural cut-out Tom Ford gown that pooled at her feet. She completed the look with a sleek pixie haircut and minimal jewellery pieces.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard)

The Good Luck, Babe! singer gave a lesson in naked dressing by rocking a daring custom Mugler gown that was barely there.

Kehlani

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kehlani attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman)

The 30-year-old songstress won her first and second Grammys for Best R&B and Best R&B Song for Folded. She looked like a winner in an open-chest cut-out black liquorice halter neck gown by Valdrin Sahiti. The gown was complete with dripping black Swarovski crystals and dark lace.

Shaboozey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman)

Another winner, the Amen hitmaker walked the red carpet in separates by Ralph Lauren and a Bode tuxedo.

Sombr

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Lester Cohen)

The 20-year-old muso arrived on the red carpet in a glittering sequin grey slim-cut suit by Valentino, complete with a matching lace open-chest blouse and metallic sea green pointed boots.

FKA Twigs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman)

At last Twigs is a Grammy winner. The British songbird walked the red carpet in a shredded tan and oatmeal Paolo Carzana gown with deep auburn-coloured hair locks.

Miley Cyrus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage) (Brianna Bryson)

The 33-year-old songstress oozed effortless rock ‘n’ roll cool in a black and white Céline ensemble with a heavily embellished waist-cinched leather moto jacket. The jacket was paired with tapered black trousers, a crisp white shirt, leather half-hand gloves, dark shades and sexy black stilettos.

Ayra Starr

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Ayra Starr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur)

The 23-year-old Nigerian songstress stunned in a two-toned plum and lilac sheer gown with a plunging neckline by Nicola Bacchilega. She completed her fit with a statement diamond necklace.