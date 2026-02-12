Bad Bunny ushers in the year of ‘Cloud Dancer’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pantone’s colour of the year is “Cloud Dancer”, which, by definition of the colour institute, refers to “lofty white”, a hue that signals calm, stillness, and quiet reflection in a restless world.

The colour is a cue to the return of minimalism in fashion, reigning in style power as this season’s must-have wardrobe staple.

Inspired by pop culture moments, red carpets, fashion runways, and street style alike, SMag has drawn the “Cloud Dancer” style guide for you. Get ready to be washed anew with hues of white, cream, ivory, and creamy tonal colours.

Here are six ways to tap into the calming yet uber-stylish influence of the lofty white hue this season.

All-White everything

Super Bowl LX - Half-Time Show where Bad Bunny performs during the halftime show. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny made a global splash for a second consecutive week after stealing the Grammy Awards by staging the first Spanish language-dominant solo performance during the Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper turned fashion heads with his sublime tonal cream-white ensemble with the number 64 football jersey he wore in honour of his late uncle. On the runways, the Dior and Chanel couture showcases saw models walking in all-white options.

The rapper turned fashion heads with his sublime tonal cream-white ensemble with the number 64 football jersey he wore in honour of his late uncle. (supp)

Monochrome magic

The classic monochrome combination, black and white, made a big comeback onto the red carpet and fashion runways this season. (supp)

The classic monochrome combination, black and white, made a big comeback onto the red carpet and fashion runways this season. As seen on the Paris Fashion Week style streets, a show attendee wore a black and white ensemble complete with a pillbox hat, a layered black coat over a blazer jacket, a cut-out top, and a creamy white ruched skirt plus platform heels.

Creamy trousers

These creamy trousers are regaining their evergreen appeal as the must-have wardrobe staple this season and the next. (supp)

These creamy trousers are regaining their evergreen appeal as the must-have wardrobe staple this season and the next. As seen on the runways at Ferragamo, Dior, Bottega Veneta and Loewe – and in street style – the white trousers are here to stay.

Textures maketh a fit

The simple switch to a textured fabric can be the equivalent of night and day in the fashion heavens. (supp)

The simple switch to a textured fabric can be the equivalent of night and day in the fashion heavens. Elevates any outfit with soft-to-skin textures without sacrificing fit and style. For gents, shop gentle fabrics and soft knit golfers paired with embroidered textured trousers. Ladies, style up your look with a ruched cold-shoulder cream dress paired with a pleated skirt underneath for a fashion bump-up. As seen on the runway at Bottega Veneta, a model strutted in a creamy-textured cardigan paired with a light blue shirt and ivory-coloured trousers. The look was complete with a man purse.

Sophisticated affair

Make brunch dates a thing again by bringing the razzle and sparkle back into dressing up. (supp)

Make brunch dates a thing again by bringing the razzle and sparkle back into dressing up. The addition of creamy, soft hues quiets any loud textures, making the garment daytime appropriate. As seen on the runway at Bottega Veneta, a model walked the show in a voluminous multi-coloured red, grey, and white tulle skirt, paired with an ivory-coloured boxy T-shirt, complete with metallic silver earrings and transparent heels.

Summer Layers

Summer layering is an adult-friendly and polished method to dress up breezy pieces without the outfit appearing too overcooked. (supp)

Summer layering is an adult-friendly and polished method to dress up breezy pieces without the outfit appearing too overcooked. This is ideal for those who want to create seasonal capsule wardrobes. Remember, keep the layers themselves light and airy, so be on the lookout for breathable fabrics. As seen at Loewe, where a model walked the showcase in nothing but a cream-coloured knit cardigan around her shoulders and completed the look with a pair of denim trousers, patent red shoes, and a black leather satchel bag. On the same runway, another model was seen on the ramp in a buttery yellow trucker-style jacket paired with a mid-calf fringe skirt.