IN PICS | Meme-worthy gags, power dressing and beaded pearls dominate Sona fashion

The biggest style trends on this year’s Sona red carpet included beaded pearls, sci-fi-inspired memes, bridal whites, power dressing and fashion activism.
Local designers Siphosihle Masango, Mzukisi Mbane, Ryan Keys and Ole Ledimo were the go-to designers showcasing African luxury, great craftsmanship and how to rock power dressing. Here are some highlights:
Bernice Swarts
We spy sci-fi! Is it a spaceship? Is it an extra from the upcoming Dune: Part Three? Swarts’s meme-worthy fashion choice which included a futuristic sky-high pearl beaded neck detail was created by Siphosihle Masango.
Nomvula Mokonyane
Sporting an elegance chignon, the ANC first deputy secretary-general donned a turtleneck beaded gown with long feathered sleeves and a dramatic shoulder.
Siviwe Gwarube
The minister of basic education kept it simple. She wore a tea length House of Ole textured sheath dress.
Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba
The fashion designer known for her label Malondié went gothic glamour in a black pleated long-sleeved gown with gold embellishments. She completed the high-fashion drama with a daring headpiece.
Pinky Kekana
Kekana went nautical with head-to-toe polka dots, complete with maroon opera gloves and a straw hat.
Sinazo Masina
The wife of ANC MP Mzwandile Masina went for a heavily embellished off-the-shoulder mermaid gown designed by Ryan Keys. They made it date night just in time for Valentine’s Day, with her husband opting for a striped suit.
Tandi Mahambehlala
Sporting a high top knot, the deputy minister of human settlements combined fashion and activism in a creation from Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA from his “Forever Wena” collection, raising HIV awareness and urging the youth to always choose themselves.
Phophi Ramathuba
The Limpopo premier went for a multicoloured gown with exaggerated shoulders.
Nomakhosazana Meth
Another House of Ole ensemble and this time it was the minister of employment and labour in a white double-breasted blazer dress complete with beaded shoulders.
Nonceba Mhlauli
The deputy minister in the Presidency wore a cleavage-hugging beaded number with shoulder tassels.
