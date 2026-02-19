STYLE GUIDE |Year of the Horse ready to set your wardrobe ablaze

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week the lunar New Year welcomed the Year of the Horse – the zodiac sign that gallops with confidence, forward momentum, freedom and an unyielding refusal to be restrained.

Driven by boldness, rebellion and intense energy, this powerful new lunar cycle invites a renewed sense of self-assurance and fearless expression.

On the fashion front, the fire horse charges into our wardrobes with statement silhouettes, earthy grounding tones and an unapologetic embrace of personal style that rejects trend algorithms.

Set ablaze your fire for style anew, inspired by the style streets outside New York Fashion Week (NYFW), by channelling the dynamic energy that celebrates individuality, movement and self-expression.

Ready, set, stride!

It’s giving big energy

Adewunmi Erhabor wears a pink button down shirt with matching pink boot-cut trousers, a pink full-length wool coat with a silver broach, and black and white accessories including a black pillbox hat, squared white sunglasses, black leather gloves, a black necktie,and a wide corseted belt at New York Fashion Week. (Shannon Finney)

Go against the crowd of sameness and stand out with bold colours that scream look at me. Ruffle (your) feathers, make a noise and be seen in bright and bold colour-ways. Oh, and the fashion gods agree with a colour-blocking trend resurgence firmly on the fashion trends cards for the season.

This was seen on a street styler adorned in shades of pink, white and black; complete with a black pillbox hat, squared white sunglasses, black leather gloves, necktie and wide corseted belt.

Born to be wild

Irina Kro Eicke wears a brown bob haircut, black oversized sunglasses, gold large earrings, a black shiny leather bag, a brown and black zebra print pattern blazer jacket with long fringed details borders, a matching black and brown print pattern high neck top, a matching brown and black polka dot print pattern midi skirt with fringe trim, black leather pointed-toe knees boots shoes, outside Diotima, during New York Fashion Week. (Edward Berthelot)

Tap into the spirit of self-expression and playfulness with experimentation. Let go and allow your sense of style to wander and be free. It doesn’t have to be on literal interpretations of the horse. Think along the lines of tassels, fringe, ruffles, boots that resemble movement, open terrain, freedom and horse-riding aesthetics.

Where possible, incorporate horse motifs and prints as a nod to the new year. As seen on street styler, a brown and black zebra print blazer with long fringed details, styled with a matching high-neck top and polka dot midi skirt with fringe trim. They accessorised with black oversized sunglasses, gold large earrings, black shiny leather bag and black leather pointed-toe knee-high boots.

Tailoring is your BFF

A guest wears braided hair in a high bun, black tinted sunglasses, gold earrings, a black leather clutch bag, a black wool long coat, a red suit jacket over a red shirt with a red tie, a black belt, red wide-leg pants, black leather ankle boots shoes, outside Norma Kamali, during New York Fashion Week. (Edward Berthelot)

Wave goodbye to ill-fitted, unflattering shapes and fit. Make tailoring your personalised style guru and style secret weapon when it comes to building your wardrobe.

As seen at NYFW, a fashionista donned a red suit jacket over a red shirt with a matching tie and wide-leg pants. The look was complete with a black leather clutch bag, wool long-coat and black tinted sunglasses.

Ditch the algorithms

A guest is seen wearing a red faux fur jacket, red and pink graphic skirt, red shoes and silver bag with yellow sunglasses with a guest wearing a light blue faux fur coat, light blue laced skirt, maroon boots and light blue bag with eyewear outside the Fforme show during New York Fashion Week (Daniel Zuchnik)

Wear it your way, and however you want with unapologetic flair. Lean into personal style autonomy and individualism by rejecting the algorithm and dressing according to you. As seen at NYFW, an attendee rocked a red faux fur jacket, red and pink graphic skirt, red shoes and a silver bag with yellow sunglasses.

The adjacent guest donned a light blue faux fur coat, light blue laced skirt, maroon boots and light blue bag with eyewear.

Stay grounded

Yovanna Ventura is seen wearing gold hoop earrings, a sage green trench coat with quilted lapel detailing, a brown quilted button-up shirt over a brown cropped collared top, brown patterned leather trousers with side slits, and dark brown pointed-toe boots during New York Fashion Week. (305pics)

For the fashionista who is looking to connect with their inner selves, tap into neutral tones of taupe and earth green that resemble earth and signify remaining grounded and aligned with your inner self.

This other trait of the horse may not be loud, bright and bold, but it channels authenticity and reassurance. As seen on a street style guest, they wore colour-ways of brown and tan with a sage green trench coat with quilted lapel detailing, a quilted button-up shirt over a cropped collared top.

They completed the look with patterned leather trousers with side slits and brown pointed-toe boots. To ramp up the style value, add layers to the outfit.