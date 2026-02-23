IN PICS | Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Kerry Washington stun at Baftas

The 79th annual British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) on Sunday night at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London was nothing short of a mixed bag of surprises.
From I Swear’s Robert Aramayo upsetting American-French actor Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar campaign by winning Best Actor to Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku gaining momentum on hers by scooping Best Supporting Actress and One Battle After Another’s Sean Penn increasing his odds by taking home Best Supporting Actor.
By securing a winner for Best Director and Best Actress, One Battle After Another auteur Paul Thomas Anderson and Hamnet leading lady Jessie Buckley are officially a lock-in to win at the Oscars.
On the red carpet, Louis Vuitton was the biggest winner, with Chase Infiniti, Renate Reinsve, Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Miles Caton, and Erin Doherty opting to don it.
Here are our top style picks:
Teyana Taylor
All hail her majesty! The American actress continued to rule the red carpet with her high-fashion looks, this time opting for a ruffled Burberry plum number with a dramatic high neck.
Little Simz
The British rapper stood out in Dior tailoring that oozed simplicity, style and swag.
Archie Madekwe
The Steal heartthrob stole our hearts in this Dior by Jonathan Anderson suiting, consisting of modern tailoring elements including a pleated collar, cropped jacket and cummerbund.
Wunmi Mosaku
The Sinners actor flaunted her baby bump in a blue fringe dress by rising British fashion designer Ahluwalia.
Chase Infiniti
The One Battle After Another starlet turned heads in a burgundy sculptural Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a strapless bustier. She completed her look with drop diamond earrings.
Audrey Nuna
The K-Pop Demon Hunters star and Golden hitmaker kept true to her avant-garde style in signature layers from Thom Browne and vampy makeup.
Kerry Washington
The Scandal! actor looked dreamy in a sweeping custom midnight blue and sequined apron dress by Prada, complete with Chopard jewels.
Aaron Pierre
The Mufasa actor looked suave in an all-black custom shawl-collar Boss tuxedo with a silk cummerbund, complete with a black bow tie and shades.
Alan Cummings
The host for the night and Traitors presenter wore a black overcoat covered in ombre white, mint and brown colourway tassels with a beautiful brooch set in the middle of his shirt.
Renate Reinsve
The Norwegian actor dropped jaws in a jet-black asymmetrical waist cut-out gown by Louis Vuitton, completed with a Boucheron neckpiece.
Timothée Chalamet
The Marty Supreme actor arrived on the carpet in an all-black Givenchy tuxedo complete with a double-breasted jacket and bowtie.
Emma Stone
The American actor looked sublime in a thinly strapped halter-neck Louis Vuitton gown with an elegant cutout in the centre of her chest.
Tilda Swinton
The English actor and style chameleon looked chic in a tailored look from Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel.
Stormzy
The rapper kept it dapper in Gucci.
Riz Ahmed
The Sound of Metal actor went shirtless in a sculpted Saint Laurent black suit.
Miles Caton
The Sinners breakout star showed off his stripes in a single-breasted Louis Vuitton grey suit.
Kate Middleton
The Princess of Wales stunned in a two-toned Gucci dress.
