IN PICS | Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Kerry Washington stun at Baftas

The 79th annual British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) on Sunday night at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London was nothing short of a mixed bag of surprises.

From I Swear’s Robert Aramayo upsetting American-French actor Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar campaign by winning Best Actor to Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku gaining momentum on hers by scooping Best Supporting Actress and One Battle After Another’s Sean Penn increasing his odds by taking home Best Supporting Actor.

By securing a winner for Best Director and Best Actress, One Battle After Another auteur Paul Thomas Anderson and Hamnet leading lady Jessie Buckley are officially a lock-in to win at the Oscars.

On the red carpet, Louis Vuitton was the biggest winner, with Chase Infiniti, Renate Reinsve, Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Miles Caton, and Erin Doherty opting to don it.

Here are our top style picks:

Teyana Taylor (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor

All hail her majesty! The American actress continued to rule the red carpet with her high-fashion looks, this time opting for a ruffled Burberry plum number with a dramatic high neck.

Little Simz (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Little Simz

The British rapper stood out in Dior tailoring that oozed simplicity, style and swag.

Archie Madekwe (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Archie Madekwe

The Steal heartthrob stole our hearts in this Dior by Jonathan Anderson suiting, consisting of modern tailoring elements including a pleated collar, cropped jacket and cummerbund.

Wunmi Mosaku (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku

The Sinners actor flaunted her baby bump in a blue fringe dress by rising British fashion designer Ahluwalia.

Chase Infiniti (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Chase Infiniti

The One Battle After Another starlet turned heads in a burgundy sculptural Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a strapless bustier. She completed her look with drop diamond earrings.

Audrey Nuna (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Audrey Nuna

The K-Pop Demon Hunters star and Golden hitmaker kept true to her avant-garde style in signature layers from Thom Browne and vampy makeup.

Kerry Washington (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kerry Washington

The Scandal! actor looked dreamy in a sweeping custom midnight blue and sequined apron dress by Prada, complete with Chopard jewels.

Aaron Pierre (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Aaron Pierre

The Mufasa actor looked suave in an all-black custom shawl-collar Boss tuxedo with a silk cummerbund, complete with a black bow tie and shades.

Alan Cumming (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Alan Cummings

The host for the night and Traitors presenter wore a black overcoat covered in ombre white, mint and brown colourway tassels with a beautiful brooch set in the middle of his shirt.

Renate Reinsve (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Renate Reinsve

The Norwegian actor dropped jaws in a jet-black asymmetrical waist cut-out gown by Louis Vuitton, completed with a Boucheron neckpiece.

Timothee Chalamet (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Timothée Chalamet

The Marty Supreme actor arrived on the carpet in an all-black Givenchy tuxedo complete with a double-breasted jacket and bowtie.

Emma Stone (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Emma Stone

The American actor looked sublime in a thinly strapped halter-neck Louis Vuitton gown with an elegant cutout in the centre of her chest.

Tilda Swinton (Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Warner Bros)

Tilda Swinton

The English actor and style chameleon looked chic in a tailored look from Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel.

Stormzy (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Stormzy

The rapper kept it dapper in Gucci.

Riz Ahmed (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Riz Ahmed

The Sound of Metal actor went shirtless in a sculpted Saint Laurent black suit.

Miles Caton (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Miles Caton

The Sinners breakout star showed off his stripes in a single-breasted Louis Vuitton grey suit.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. (Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales stunned in a two-toned Gucci dress.

