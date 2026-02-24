Qhawe reflects on life since being crowned Miss SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From visiting schools across Johannesburg with her Empower Youth Africa literacy campaign to using her speech therapy skills to champion mother-tongue learning, reigning Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni proves that staying true to yourself is her ultimate superpower.

In conversation with Sowetan, she reflects on the early months of her reign, the impact she hopes to make, and the legacy she wants to leave behind.

Sowetan: How has life changed since your crowning?

Qhawekazi Mazaleni: The most surprising thing for me is how packed the schedule is. I don’t think I realised how much goes on behind the scenes to pull off the campaign, attend events and do meaningful work in communities. I hadn’t grasped the intricate details that go into planning everything.

Sowetan: What about your social life?

Qhawe: It’s been beautiful, but different from before. Even going on a hike with friends, I know I’ll bump into someone who recognises me. It’s been a bit of an adjustment, but I’m loving every moment of it.

Sowetan: And fame, how are you handling that?

Qhawe: Quite well. I’ve had to be more aware of how I present myself. Before, I could step out in sweatpants and a crop top, but now I carry the responsibility of being Miss SA and representing myself in a way that’s representative of the title.

Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni received heartwarming homecoming in the Eastern Cape. (Miss SA)

Sowetan: Does it feel different at home?

Qhawe: [Laughs] It’s so funny. The night I won, my family joked that I was sitting in a presidential seat. Even now, they ask me to do more chores than before — it’s their way of keeping me grounded, I guess. I’m still definitely the same Qhawe, but with a title.

Sowetan: Your Empower Youth Africa campaign is literacy-driven. What’s a standout moment?

Qhawe: The first school we visited was Zenzeleni Primary School in Alexandra. I was in the principal’s office and saw a very familiar face; my little niece had started grade 1 there. Being able to do the readings and also impact someone so close made it so much more special. Another unforgettable moment was at Monde Primary School. The kids were so excited that we started in the assembly.

Their choir sang for me, and when I got up to dance, children ran from the choir to hug me, and we started dancing together. It was such beautiful, unscripted chaos.

Sowetan: How does your background in speech therapy influence your literacy work?

Qhawe: As a speech therapist, I’ve seen a big gap in resources available to children in their home languages. One child with cerebral palsy struggled with English resources, so I created my own children’s book, Amasele Amdaka. When I saw her joy in engaging with it, I knew this was the path. I’m now adapting it for children in grades 1 to 4 and launching it in multiple South African languages to support multilingual education.

Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What has been the most glitzy or unforgettable Miss SA moment?

Qhawe: Two weeks after I won, I opened a Cape Town fashion show. I stayed in beautiful accommodation overlooking the winelands; it was the moment I thought to myself, “Oh wow, I am Miss SA.”

Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni at Monde Primary School. (Supplied)

Sowetan: If people remember one thing about your reign, what would it be?

Qhawe: I’d love people to remember that your greatest power is in being yourself and not changing according to [what] titles [you have]. My authenticity and character are what ground me in every room I step into. I want people who knew me before Miss SA to still recognise me even after my reign.