IN PICS | Skai Jackson goes Old Hollywood glamour in Gert-Johan Coetzee at Actor Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Opens in new window

Skai Jackson attends “Actors Rising” Presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE

The 32nd annual Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards ) were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The award show, which serves as the precursor to the Oscars in two weeks’ time, saw Michael B. Jordan gain momentum by winning Best Actor for Sinners. The highly-attended Hollywood A-lister affair took place under the dress code Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the 1920s and 1930s.

Guests included Teyana Taylor, Skai Jackson, Chase Infiniti, Jenna Ortega, Odessa A’Zion, Demi Moore, Wunmi Mosaku, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Emma Stone, Quinita Brunson, Viola Davis, Harrison Ford and more

These are the best-dressed from the red carpet

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson attends “Actors Rising” Presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE (Matt Winkelmeyer)

The American actor stunned in a Gert-Johan Coetzee noir sculpture dress. The jet-black braided gown was complete with a halter neckline and draped braids that cascaded down the gown. The starlet finished her look with a sleek ponytail.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium (Neilson Barnard)

The rising star shone bright like a diamond in a full-length aureate, beaded mermaid gown complemented by a rhinestone mesh headscarf by Louis Vuitton. De Beers jewellery completed the look.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium (Neilson Barnard)

The One Battle After Another actor continued her red carpet reign with a graphic-inspired waist cinching gown by Thom Browne that featured a nipple corset and a matching sequin skirt that trailed behind her

Odessa A’Zion

Odessa A'zion attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard)

The Marty Supreme starlet rocked a fringed jumpsuit by Giorgio Armani, complete with a low neckline, thigh cutout and messy high-top bun.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman)

The Wednesday actor turned heads by channelling sultry old Hollywood glamour in a strapped satin and laced gown, complete with thigh-high hosiery by Christian Cowan.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California (Neilson Barnard)

The 46-year-old stepped out in an off-the-runway look by Yara Shoemaker featuring a black lace floor-length skirt and suede peplum bodice, complete with a chest cut-out covered by lacing and opera gloves.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Jeff Kravitz)

The Sinners actor looked like a winner in Tom Ford attire.

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard)

The Abbott Elementary actor looked dapper in a lipstick red tuxedo jacket and black trousers by Sergio Hudson.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur)

The Nigerian-British actor looked amazing in a scarlet red Louis Vuitton gown, a heart-shaped neckline and a draped off-the-shoulder cape that ruched at the shoulders and poured onto the floor

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard)

Moore went high-fashion in a Schiaparelli couture creation, complete with a crocodile skin-inspired halter column gown and voluminous white tulle train with black spots.

Yerin Ha

Yerin Ha attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard)

The Bridgerton actor went for tailoring and freedom-of-movement in the form on a monochrome black and white ensemble by Balenciaga, consisting of jet black trousers and an oversized fringe crop top.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman)

The American-French actor arrived in a monochrome black and white ensemble by Prada, complete with a cream-coloured jacket, a crisp open white shirt and black trousers

Mia Goth

Mia Goth attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman)

The 32-year-old British actor and model stepped out in a dark romantic column gown by Dior, complete with burgundy coloured slip dress with a dark sheer overlay with crystal embellishments and lace.