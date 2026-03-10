Bongi Mlotshwa’s take on beauty as she eyes another Safta win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This weekend, Bongi Mlotshwa hopes to add another SA Film and TV Award (Safta) to her tally.

She is nominated for Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling (TV comedy) for her work in How to Ruin Love. She has previously won for her work in The River.

The mother of actor Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa reflects on her journey that spans nearly four decades as one of SA’s most celebrated make-up artists.

How would you define your journey?

It’s been almost 39 years and I realise how blessed I’ve been. I worked across so many different spaces – magazines, television and music. Channel O played a big role in making me the Bongi people know today. Freelancing in entertainment is never stable. Sometimes work is there and sometimes it isn’t, but I’ve had a very colourful career.

What challenges have you faced?

One of the biggest challenges is respect for the work that make-up artists do. Our days often start very early, sometimes around 4.30am in the morning and we can work up to 16 hours on set. Despite that, people still don’t want to pay fairly. They’ll say you’re too expensive and hire someone cheaper, even though the work we do requires skill, experience and dedication.

How have beauty standards shifted over the years?

When I started, there was a lot of pressure around what beauty was supposed to look like. If you were considered pretty, then people would say your body must look a certain way. If your body looked perfect, then they would say your face is not good enough. It felt like we were constantly trying to impress everyone else but ourselves.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her mother Bongi Mlotshwa. (Kabelo Mokoena)

How do you define beauty today?

Beauty is not a standard. When someone says you are beautiful, it depends on whose eyes are looking at you. One person may think you’re the most beautiful woman, while someone else may not see it that way. That’s why I say beauty is like a packet of Smarties. Everyone has their favourite colour, but when you open them up, they’re all chocolate inside. We’re all different on the outside, but inside we’re the same.

How did you juggle a demanding career and motherhood?

It wasn’t easy at all. I was a single parent pursuing my career and trying to build a life for my children at the same time. I was often working long hours or away on productions. My children had to grow up very quickly. There were times when they had to fend for themselves while I was working and that’s something many people don’t always see when they look at someone’s career.

How do you hope to support the next generation of make-up artists?

I want to share what I’ve learnt over the years. There are so many talented young artists, but many of them don’t understand the realities of the industry: the business side, the negotiations and how demanding the work can be.

What does International Women’s Month mean?

I sometimes ask myself what it really means because women are still fighting to be seen and heard. We’re told there are more women than men in the world, yet when you look at leadership positions or many industries, you still see more men in power. So sometimes I wonder what exactly we are celebrating. For me, it should be a day where women truly celebrate and uplift each other.