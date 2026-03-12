Go big or go home: Red carpet style trends ahead of Saftas and Oscars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s all about the body, and what better way to show off a sculpted bod than cut-out and high-slit gowns

This weekend, the stakes are high as the 19th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and the 98th Oscars are set to deliver nail-biting cinematic grandeur and big wins.

But before the statues are handed out, all eyes will be on the red carpet, where big fashion and career moments are cemented and style icons are born.

The fashion mood is “go big or go home”, with SMag watching from the front row. Our style guide is filled with trends that strutted the recent Paris Fashion Week. From sculptural silhouettes to dramatic volume and flamboyant surprises, get ready for bold glamour and unforgettable looks this weekend.

Grab the popcorn and let’s go!

Loved bombed femininity

The romance that swept the couture runways lingers on, and the recent runway presentations are love-bombed with all things feminine and delicate. Anticipate the mesh-up of delicate lace, feathers, floating tulle, sleepwear satin, florals, sheer (we love sheer), jewelled and hand-stitched embroidery. As seen at Chanel, a model walked the showcase in a stunning ensemble that featured feathered shoulder detailing, multicoloured lace, a sherbet tangerine sheer dress and embroidered 3D flowers.

Asymmetric cut-outs and high slits

It’s all about the body and what better way to show off a sculpted bod than cut-out and high-slit gowns? Over the seasons, these silhouettes have been elevated from attention-grabbing to an elegance staple on the red carpet. No arrival is complete without them. As seen on the Balmain and Balenciaga runways, models strutted in floor-length gowns with bralettes revealing a chest cut-out and an asymmetrical body cut-out ensemble complete with a high slit.

Trains, capes and everything in between

If trains and capes are known to cook up the best red carpet looks, then this weekend’s awards are no exception. Sprinkled in with an element of surprise – such as over-the-top armless capes, hooded gowns, oversized side tulle clouds, bustle gowns, sculptured hem peplums and feathered trains – that’s the vibe. At Louis Vuitton and Dior, models walked down the ramp in a ruched halter-neck graphic look complete with a feathered train.

The monochromatic effect

The classic black and white has been given new life on the runways and we will soon see more of its resurgence trickle onto red carpets in the year ahead. Swooning, endearing and with stylish command, the monochromatic charm has been elevated by luxurious textures, exquisite detailing and personality. As seen at Dior, a model walked the showcase in a playful black and white layered tulle mini-dress with a floating side train.

The drop-waist silhouette

This trend has been making waves since last season and continues its reign on the runway and red carpet. Inspired by the 1920s drop waist, the silhouette is refreshing and playful – and a red carpet best-dressed contender. As seen at Chanel and Dior, a model strutted down the runway in a monochromatic dress with large 3D details and a mid-waist scriptural tulle peplum that flowed out into a train.