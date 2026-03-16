IN PICS | Teyana Taylor, Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore ruffle feathers at the Oscars

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Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor Award for “Sinners”, poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre

Sinners star Michael B Jordan is an Oscar winner for Best Actor; so is director and his regular collaborator Ryan Coogler for Best Original Screenplay, making him the second black writer after Jordan Peele for Get Out in 2018. Sinners’ Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history as the first woman to scoop Best Cinematography. One Battle After Another was the biggest winner with six, including Best Picture, Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson and the inaugural Best Casting award.

Those are the key highlights from the 98th Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in the early hours of Monday morning local time.

Let’s jump to the fashion.

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel was the biggest winner on the red carpet, with Nicole Kidman and Teyana Taylor ruffling feathers (literally). Pedro Pascal — sans signature moustache — also opted for Chanel menswear and so did Best Actress winner Jessie Buckley in a pop of colour. Feathers were the biggest trend with Demi Moore rocking a creation from Demna’s Gucci.

Here are our top fashion picks:

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (John Shearer)

The One Battle After Another star shut down the red carpet in a glorious black-and-white halter-neck Chanel gown. The look featured a sheer bodice with silver-white graphic feathers that flowed into a layered train. She completed the look with Tiffany and Co neckpiece and choppy pixie.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Mike Coppola)

The newcomer continued on her awards season domination by embracing delicate elegance in a powdered lilac halter Louis Vuitton custom gown with a heart-shaped neckline, ruching and dramatic layered ruffled train — giving a modern take to a ball gown.

Michael B Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Julian Hamilton)

The dreamboat Oscar winner looked dapper in all-black custom Louis Vuitton military suiting complete with a chain belt.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur)

A presenter on the night, Moore had us shouting “more” in a dramatic Demna for Gucci custom feather number.

Shaboozey

Shaboozey attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola)

The country singer, who performed at the Oscars, channelled classic gent in a black Campillo tuxedo, complete with a coat tail and cummerbund. The look was accented with pops of white and diamond tie and lapel brooches.

Zendaya

In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya pose backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. ( (Handout)

While she skipped the red carpet, Zee presented during the live telecast in a custom warm cocoa Louis Vuitton gown that featured a flowy cold shoulder, ruching at the waist and high slit. The look was complete with a bob haircut.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Arturo Holmes)

The Scarpetta star shimmered in a corseted, crystal-embellished and feathery gown from Chanel.

Odessa A’Zion

Odessa A'zion attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Jeff Kravitz)

The Marty Supreme actor dazzled in a Valentino couture gown complete with a plunging neckline, heavy glittery floral embroidery and a fringed tail. She sealed it with custom Pandora jewellery .

Chloé Zhao

Chloe Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur)

The Hamnet director channelled dark romance as a gothic bride in a custom Gabriela Hearst ensemble, complete with a veil and layered ruffled gown.

Audrey Nuna

Audrey Nuna attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola)

The KPop Demon Hunters star and rapper was regal in a sequin high-collar, aureate and black ballroom gown from Thom Browne, complete with daring nails.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur)

The Sinners actor flaunted her pregnancy glow with an emerald sequinned Louis Vuitton column gown that made her dreamy buttery skin pop.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award for “Hamnet”, poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison)

The newly minted Oscar winner looked elegant in a colour-clashing scarlet red and lemonade pink two-toned Chanel gown. The Hamnet actor completed the look with a sleek hairdo and bold red lip.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur)

The Beauty actor channelled old Hollywood charm in a monochromatic custom Ami Paris tuxedo, complete with a creamy white double-breasted jacket and Anabela Chan jewellery and dark shades.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur)

The Bugonia actor looked sublime in an iridescent ivory-tone Louis Vuitton custom gown, complete with a square neckline and Ropossi jewellery.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola)

The Marty Supreme actor nailed the Pantone colour of the season, “cloud dancer” in a dreamy monochrome Givenchy by Sarah Burton custom suit with a double-breasted jacket and dark shades.

Damson Idris

Damson Idris attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Matei Horvath)

The British actor wore a Prada double-breasted long coat with fur lapels, completed with black trousers.