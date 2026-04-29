Zozibini Tunzi graces the cover of SMag’s ‘Beauty’ issue

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Ahead of Top Billing’s much-anticipated return to SABC3 on Thursday evening, the programme’s new presenter, Zozibini Tunzi, graces the cover of SMag’s April “Beauty” issue, powered by Nivea Micellar Water.

Who better to front this issue than Tunzi? Her career has been shaped around the narrative of transforming accepted beauty standards, and she remains a future-facing game-changer, moving the needle towards making the beauty industry more inclusive, driving innovation and pioneering authentic representation.

Smag cover - Zozibini Tunzi PIC: Steve Tanchel (STEVE TANCHEL)

Whether being Miss Universe, collaborating with Nivea Micellar Water, or acting in the Bad Influencer, Tunzi has always championed natural beauty, cultural heritage and self-acceptance.

There’s a new leading man in town − Unathi Mkhize − and he’s also on the cover of SMag, powered by Nivea Derma Control.

Smag cover - Unathi Mkhize PIC: Steve Tanchel (STEVE TANCHEL)

When the Ithonga actor steps onto the set of his cover shoot on a chilly autumn morning, a day after the Easter long weekend, his glow lights up the room.

It’s not just his fresh smile and smooth skin; there is a light from within, radiating vigour and joy. In that moment, it becomes clear that without wellness, there is no beauty. Now more than ever, the world is catching up to the idea that beauty comes from inside.

The 27-year-old heartthrob understands this holistic approach to inner health all too well. In his daily skincare routine, there is always a link between mind, body, and external aesthetics to enhance his physical radiance.

The beauty philosophy of “skin first” − dedicating quality care to grooming rather than covering flaws − is the backbone of his collaboration with the Nivea Derma Control deodorant range.

Ahead of SMag releasing on Thursday, here are some highlights:

Tunzi on beauty: “I love where beauty is right now. I feel like it is so much easier. Even in terms of makeup and trends, we are talking about a more natural, easier glow. I love Nivea, especially the product we are working on together, Nivea Micellar Water. I love that it’s effortless and you get that natural glow. Natural is something that I’ve always been. I appreciate that it has moved with the times and we’re now more about skincare and making sure that what is inside is reflected on the outside.”

Mkhize on fatherhood: “Fatherhood is the best thing. When my child was born, I was still on The River. I was so scared. It was three years ago, so I was 25. It was an oops. But luckily, it was with a long-time partner. Now, it’s the best thing ever. You see life from a different perspective. My son sees things in the simplest terms, which also helps me calm down and understand that you don’t need a lot of external things to make you happy.”

Smag cover - Zozibini Tunzi PIC: Steve Tanchel (STEVE TANCHEL)

Tunzi on first auditioning for Top Billing 10 years ago: “I auditioned and made it into the top 10. It’s a full-circle moment to be able to come back and check off this other thing that I’ve wanted to do. It’s always about storytelling. It’s important to preserve culture, African culture, and tell it in such an elegant and beautiful way. To show Africans, black people, in a beautiful light is very important to me.”

Mkhize on being more intentional as an actor: “I’ve probably rejected three or four roles offered to me this year that were supporting — I’m not interested in doing that at the moment. I want something that’s going to challenge me and bring more range. Sometimes it’s not that you don’t have range, but you don’t have the space to show it. So I’m searching for the space to show it. I’ve done quite challenging and different roles from what I thought I would do. I thought I was going to be typecast as the ‘cheese boy’."

The SMag Beauty issue will be found inside the Sowetan when you purchase the newspaper on Thursday, April 30, in limited stores in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

This article forms part of a commercial collaboration with Nivea.