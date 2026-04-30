STYLE GUIDE | Tips to rock bold yellow, gold at comedy awards

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Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna looked effortlessly chic and elegant in leather, chiffon and satin textures from the same yellow colour family.

Sharp punchlines meet bold sartorial picks as Mzansi’s funniest and freshest talent descend on Gold Reef City’s The Lyric Theatre for the 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards on Saturday.

Comedy heavyweights Loyiso Gola, Celeste Ntuli, Skhumba Hlophe, Tumi Morake, Khanyisile Ngwenya, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, Sifiso Nene, Rob van Vuuren, Thabo “Summary” Kgaphola and others will swap mic-drop moments for style statements.

Hosted by the Goliath “family” (Jason, Donovan, Nicholas and Kate Goliath), the theme for this year is “A Family Affair” — celebrating comedy as a home for shared and familiar dynamics.

Guests can expect flamboyance, humour and high-impact fashion, where nothing falls flat, and every outfit delivers.

So, what do you wear to comedy’s biggest night out?

With street style taking centre stage, this guide rolls out the glamour and the laughs with five standout ways to own the yellow carpet with confidence and undeniable drip.

These are the five style tips to wear bold colourways on the red carpet.

Head-to-toe

In search of a daring, personality-driven fit that announces itself? Look no further. Turn heads on the yellow carpet, donned head-to-toe in the shades from the same colour family and in different fabric textures. As seen on singer and style icon Rihanna, who looked effortlessly chic and elegant in leather, chiffon and satin from the same yellow colour family. To ramp up the glam factor of the evening, accentuate it with a sequin gold clutch and footwear for that spark. And like Riri, you won’t miss the style target.

Pops of colour

The addition of any contrasting colour for a garment is a surefire way to add interest and pizzazz. (supp)

The addition of any contrasting colour for a garment is a surefire way to add interest and pizzazz. It’s the fashionable way to introduce a contrasting colour without overwhelming it. Pops of colour serve an outfit best when they’re used as accessories. As seen on the guests during Milan Fashion Week, bold shades of yellow can be featured in handbags, opera gloves and footwear. And the opposite applies for an all-yellow ensemble – pair the look with a striking colourway from a contrasting colour family.

Amplify with animal print

Bright colourways and bold animal prints are a match made in fashion heaven. (supplied)

Bright colourways and bold animal prints are a match made in fashion heaven. The style trick is to introduce the print patterns subtly through accessories. However, should you be feeling brave, style a print-patterned piece of clothing juxtaposed with a loud colour shade. To execute this perfectly, pair with muted versions of the print and shade. As seen on a guest, she paired a large pearl necklace with a cosy knit and ruched, fitted skirt, complete with black and white zebra-print patterned knee-high boots and a brown and black leopard-print patterned handbag.

Show me the funny

If you want humour, be the stylist with a freestyled yellow carpet ensemble that looks like a happy mistake – it can absolutely be done. (supplied)

If you want humour, be the stylist with a freestyled yellow carpet ensemble that looks like a happy mistake – it can absolutely be done. However, retain some fashion authority and bridle the fun with a style that looks perfectly imperfect. As seen on a guest during Milan Fashion Week wearing a faux fur chapka hat, bright lemon ribbed knit, a matching beige plaid checkered blazer and a knee-length pleated skirt, complete with platform sneakers and a black leather bag with yellow leather pendant charms.

A cosy affair

With the autumn season in full swing, keeping warm and adding layers on the yellow carpet needs to be approached tactfully. (supplied)

With the autumn season in full swing, keeping warm and adding layers on the yellow carpet needs to be approached tactfully. Thankfully, plush and knit gowns and pieces made with insulating fabric are available in evening wear and serve as a double-edged sword – keeping you cosy and looking like yellow carpet royalty. As seen on a guest wearing a yellow fuzzy wool cape-coat dress with side and bottom purple stripes, complete with a golden jewel and black leather pump shoes.