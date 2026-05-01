LISTEN | Miss SA first runner-up Luyanda Zuma joins Isitha: The Enemy

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Miss SA 2025 first runner-up and Shaka iLembe star Luyanda Zuma has described her new role in Isitha: The Enemy as a “pinch me” moment.

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The Pietermaritzburg-born actor made her debut on Monday as Dabulamanzi — a young woman forced into a spiritual calling she never chose. Zuma breaks down her new role to Sowetan.

How has life been since your Miss SA journey?

I’ve been blessed with so many opportunities, especially when it comes to community work. I’ve been engaging with schools and sharing my journey, especially with young people who feel like their dreams are out of reach. I always believed being Miss SA or a runner-up is not just about what you stand for; it’s about serving your country.

What has been your most memorable moment so far?

Hosting the Metro FM Music Awards black carpet at the weekend. Growing up, I used to watch awards shows and wonder how I could ever be a presenter. Having that full 360 moment from watching SABC presenters to becoming one on such a big stage was beautiful. When I stood on the Miss SA stage, I wanted people to understand that I would make sure the creative industry is respected and seen for what it truly is.

Tell us about your campaign.

I’m launching my campaign called Breaking Lights, which focuses on helping marginalised creatives break through barriers in the creative space. I’m looking forward to seeing how it materialises with Empower Youth Africa, which falls under Miss SA.

How does it feel to make your debut on Isitha: The Enemy?

I’m feeling overwhelmed. Working with amazing actors has been such a blessing. When I was watching the title sequence before my scenes started, I was like, “Yoh, yoh, yoh… I’m really here.“ That moment was beautiful for me to just sit through and take in.

Tell us about your character Dabulamanzi.

My character is rather troubled. She’s a firm young ithwasa, but she didn’t want the calling to begin with. She was forced into it by her parents. She’s dealing with a lot of inner conflict while trying to navigate this spiritual world she didn’t choose. She’s layered. She grows into different worlds, and each world she steps into has its own challenges.

Luyanda Zuma. (Supplied)

Are you ready for audience reactions?

I’m nonchalant. I try by all means to block out the noise. If I come across something, I don’t actively go looking for it. I don’t have Twitter. I’m hardly on TikTok. I jump on, post, and I’m out. So, if I do get criticism, chances are it won’t even reach me unless someone brings it to me. I also get a lot of feedback from my fellow cast members, which has been beautiful and helpful. After Shaka iLembe, I was nervous about how SA would receive me, but people connected with my work. As storytellers, you are working for the audience; if they don’t connect, the story doesn’t move.

How do you debrief after emotionally heavy scenes?

I studied the craft. I’ve got a degree in it. These are things you’re taught in [drama] school — how to de-characterise yourself and how to switch off. If Luyanda is still present when I’m playing a character, then I’m not doing it properly. I need to separate myself [completely] from the character. If I do that, I won’t carry it home.

What are your hopes for your acting career?

My hopes and dreams are to continue growing. First, I needed to be in a series. Then I needed to lead a film. Then I needed to be a lead in a big series. Then I wanted a telenovela, and Isitha is my first one. Now my next plan is to go global. I want to tell African stories that move across borders and reach a broader audience while still staying authentic.