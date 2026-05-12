David Tlale’s stylish commute

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Just after 11pm, on a bitterly cold Friday night, fashion designer David Tlale showcased his autumn-winter 2026/27 collection on the Gautrain platform in Park Station, Joburg – a groundbreaking spectacle that was a first for the high-speed express commuter rail system.

The 51-year-old couturier has become synonymous with curating fashion moments throughout the city. In 2011, Tlale historically sent down a 92-piece collection across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in honour of the late SA president. More than a decade later, the magic of David Tlale would strike the city of gold – again.

Model and media personality Sonia Booth strutting the David Tlale autumn-winter 2026/27 runway at the underground Gautrain station on Friday (Vine Imagery www.vinei agery.stu)

“The collaboration with Gautrain has been many years in the making, before the pandemic, shortly after it was launched,” Tlale says.

“Years later, the Gautrain management said the collaboration was a no-brainer, as I had approached them about this before and that the timing was right as they had launched a campaign about art in transit.

“But more than anything else, people understand that you can commute in style and with ease using the Gautrain.”

With guests swooning from the brisk commute, a parade of 75-piece ready-to-wear collection walked the narrow underground runway in theatrical glamour. Models weave in between the coaches, showing off the fashion house’s beloved classic silhouettes and eclectic designs that effortlessly transform the wearer from day to night.

Models and personalities, past and present, walked the showcase, including Sonia Booth, Saadique Ryklief, Mirriam Ngomani, Libo Njomba, Armando Ngandu and more.

“We want to take people on a journey from office to cocktail with small elements of red carpet, is what we focus on,” says Tlale.

Internet personality Libo Njomba walking the David Tlale autumn-winter showcase at the Gautrain station on Friday (Vine Imagery www.vinei agery.stu)

“We looked at our heritage and the colours in nature, beginning with our opening look inspired by our forestry with greens, golds ... which flowed into beige and cream colourways, which tie into the celebration of being in Africa.

“Then we had cheetah print in luxurious burgundy and black, and the most exciting part was the denim collection. As you know, we develop all our prints and textiles in-house.

“The denim collection, which was the biggest story in the show, was our way of bringing the signature David Tlale brand closer to the people who see themselves in a reimagined denim jacket. Let it not be just a basic - let it be elevated. The last story, which is the black signature, which is the David Tlale signature, through and through, luxury, focusing on craftsmanship, beautiful choice of fabrications.”

The collection, titled I Am Africa, Not African, seamlessly blends African style with modern luxury, celebrating a proudly local fashion narrative.

Model walking the David Tlale autumn-winter 2026/27 runway at the Gautrain station on Friday (Vine Imagery www.vinei agery.stu)

“With the collection intentionally placed in Africa Month, we’re celebrating being African or being in Africa and partnering with Gautrain, we introduce the narrative of how to commute in a stylish and beautiful mode of transportation and can transit in style,” he says.

Beyond the glamour, Tlale’s gospel remains unchanged – the gravitas call-to-action for supporting SA’s textile and clothing industry, which contributes to the sustainability and growth of the local economy.

“Our priority is to reignite the clothing and textile industry in South Africa, using fashion as a medium and making sure that we bring hope,” Tlale says.

“It is our responsibility to do so. Let’s make sure that we focus not only on the glitz and glamour, but also on the hard work that goes into building a collection or even building a nation.

“Reignite the industry and other industries such as the Gautrain rail system to make sure that we create jobs and create opportunities to fight unemployment, poverty and crime.”

The collection featured a graphic printed and embroidered denim pieces, a first for the luxury brand (Vine Imagery www.vinei agery.stu)