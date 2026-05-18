Hair: Mirror, mirror …

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Hair tips to try out.

What is the fairest of them all? Why, ultra-glossy, reflective glass hair, of course.

Dew wave: Ultra-glossy hair entered the chat at Qasimi, The Attico, and Jason Wu, with strands taking inspiration from freshly drenched hair and hard-gelled synchronised-swimmer buns. Models were sent out with hair that looked lacquered with a high-shine, balmy wetness.

At Qasimi, hair seemed fresh out of the water, with a super-drenched, glossy texture styled into polished, deep finger waves. At The Attico, hair had a slightly air-dried, lived-in quality, with partially damp strands clinging to balmy, glossy skin.

Hair tips to try out. (Getty Images )

Celestial braids: At Selasi, mirrored hair was interpreted to merge glossy, reflective, wet-look elements with protective styling. Models sported sections of hair gelled up with super-glossy edges, paired with oversized, undulating sculptural braids running down the centre of the head.

Mirrored gloss: At Sportmax and Roberto Cavalli, locks looked as though they were the result of a salon-grade silk press or glossing treatment. Whether you prefer wigs, relaxed hair or a silk press, the runways were proof that glossy, light-reflective hair shows no signs of slowing down.

Hair tips to try out. (Getty Images )

At Sportmax, models were sent out with hair that looked almost AI-generated with an ultra-reflective finish.

Bionic gleam: If you’re not a fan of slick, gelled-up styles, lean into reflective shine in an abstract way by taking your cue from Maxhosa, where metallic accessories were woven into hair for a futuristic feel. Models sported braids and locs that were elevated with gold or silver cowrie shells intricately sewn into the hair, adding a tactile shine rather than a glossy finish.

Hair tips to try out. (Getty Images )

Glossed glaze: At Giambattista Valli, Rokh, Qasimi, and Jason Wu, dramatic glass-like finger waves added movement to wet-look hair. Models had slicked-back hair or long ponytails, paired with high-gloss waves.

Hair was generously gelled until it looked drenched, and deep, sweeping waves were added to the front sections across the forehead and temples or down the length of the hair.