Seven style tips for a warm winter

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MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Yoyo Cao wears pulled-back dark brown hair in a low bun with a center part, large silver hoop earrings and silver rings, a long burgundy fur coat over a ribbed burgundy turtleneck sweater and matching ribbed knit shorts cinched with a wide glossy burgundy leather belt with a silver buckle, brown leather pointed-toe pumps shoes with a stiletto heel, outside Max Mara, during Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026, on September 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

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Winter has a way of making us disappear, stay hidden behind chunky coats and buried under thermal layers. Style often goes into hibernation and is traded for comfort and warmth.

Enter this season’s style guide ready to chase out the frostbite without sacrificing style.

From rich colour palettes and bold textures to timeless cold-weather wardrobe staples, this guide reworks the pieces already hanging in your closet with smart layering tricks and effortless styling hacks that are practical and fashionably chic.

Inspired by the latest street-style trends, these seven essential fashion tips will keep you staying warm while turning heads all season long.

Hot chocolate

This sweet, decadent and trendy colour palette has every fashionista swooning. What makes this shade stand out from other browns is the finishing. So, be on the lookout for the shade that has a luxe, iridescent feel and finish in pieces such as suede jackets, faux leather gloves and the evergreen trench coat. As seen on a fashion week attendee, she wore a brown quilted long coat with leather sleeves, a fur long vest coat, black turtleneck sweater and brown suede gloves.

It’s wild out there

This evergreen print is a playful way to elevate any look and, oh yes, you are sure to stand out. This season, the print mostly appears through cropped jackets or coats, but can also be worn through accessories for the same effect. As seen on model Amina Seck, she wore a grey animal-print suit with cropped trousers and styled it with a black beret, sunglasses and tall black boots.

Sweeping floors

If you have a flair for the dramatic, then we have just the daring ensemble for you. Pair shorts (insulated by hosiery and stocking) with a matching colour floor-length coat for a showstopper ensemble. This steamy outfit combo will show off your legs and make you appear taller and slimmer. Opt for stilettos over boots as they reveal more leg, which creates the illusion of a taller frame. As seen on photographer and influencer Yoyo Cao, she wore a long burgundy fur coat over a ribbed turtleneck sweater and matching knit shorts. She completed the look with a cinched wide glossy burgundy leather belt and brown pointed-toe stiletto heels.

Double Take

This style hack fuses long shorts with knee-high boots to create a witty take on dress trousers. The trick is to keep the boot and shorts in the same colour family. As seen on street style guest, she opted to create contrast by pairing beige leather heeled knee-high boots and a salmon pink denim jacket with black details with the matching denim Bermuda shorts.

Give me fur

No winter wardrobe arsenal is complete without fur, whether it be a jacket, gloves, coat or cuffs, you are spoilt for choice. As seen on a fashion week guest who wore a camel brown shaggy faux fur sleeveless coat paired with a white midi skirt, tan leather open-toe mule sandals.

Workwear chic

Inspire your fellow office colleagues by adding a stylish twist to your professional wardrobe by trying on size smart layering within the same colour family. As seen on a fashion week guest, she wore a long grey pinstripe wool coat with an oversized shawl collar and layered over a grey button-up wool shirt, fitted leg-wear and black leather pointed-toe heeled boots.

Eye-catching colourways

Gentlemen, this one is for you. Step out of your comfort zone with plush outerwear that is in striking bold colourways. As seen on a fashion week guest who wore a long green faux fur coat on top of black wide-leg trousers, gloves and shirt.