EMMANUEL TJIYA | Happy 10th birthday SMag

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On 24 June 2016, the first issue of the quarterly SMag hit the street, exploring a wider-world gaze through the lens of local fashion, culture, and lifestyle.

Fresh-faced ingénue Nandi Madida (still using her maiden name, Mngoma) marked the beginning of a magical fashion era, fronting the cover while sporting a Grace Jones-esque Afro — one of her hair muses, readers learnt inside. Then 28, the singer and actor was all the buzz thanks to the rapturous success of Skhanda Love, the smash hit featuring rapper KO. Madida had also just wrapped shooting her acting turn in the local drama The Road. She spoke about being inspired by African queens Nzinga and Nefertiti. A lot can happen in 10 years — she has since married megastar Zakes Bantwini and is a mother of two, son Shaka and daughter Nefertiti (the power of manifestation).

Over the years, we have name-checked the biggest superstars on the cover of SMag: Connie Ferguson, Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Pearl Thusi, Nomzamo Mbatha, Lerato Kganyago, Bonang Matheba, Sho Madjozi, Zozibini Tunzi, Mmabatho Montsho, Lamiez Holworthy, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Kgomotso Christopher, Denetric and Lebo Malope, Shudufhadzo Musida, Somizi Mhlongo, Ponahalo Mojapelo, the list is practically endless (RIP to former SMag cover stars the late Connie Chiume, Riky Rick, and Xolani Gwala).

SMag Editor-in-Chief Emmanuel Tjiya. (Zwele Buthelezi)

Beyond challenging the mainstream lens of representation through edgy content, being Mzansi’s fashion Bible through cinematic photography, and becoming the voice of youth culture, SMag has always been about making dreams come true. In June 2016, I was a novice reporter in my second year in the newsroom. I had always wanted to work in magazines, so imagine my joy when in that first issue I landed a feature on page 24 — a business profile of entrepreneur Zanele Luvuno. An even bigger dream came true when I was appointed SMag’s editor in October 2021.

Through nostalgic demand from our print, digital, and social media networks, SMag continues to revive magazines in a challenging era for legacy media with the help of past and present contributors like Steve Tanchel, Khomotso Moloto, Thembalethu Zulu, Londiwe Dlomo, Palesa Buyeye, Ray Manzana, Aart Verrips, Ntombenhle Shezi, Yvonne Shaff, Karabo Ledwaba, Shingai Darangwa, Aspasia Karras, Celeste Khumalo, Thobeka Mbane, Nao Serati, Craig Jacobs, Themba Mokase, and Felipe Mazibuko. Veteran journalist Dr Lesley Mofokeng is one of those prominent figures; he turns 50 (he’s going to kill me) this month — help me wish him happy birthday. Turn to pp. 30-31 to read about his European summer in Provence. The commercial collaborations we have had with countless brands have made it all possible, and we look forward to further challenging the status quo.

This issue coincides with the 50th anniversary of the June 16 Soweto uprising. In commemoration, we are throwing it forward by handpicking four of the hottest young stars we have billed the “Class of 2026”. Leading the pack is the class prefect, Tyla, who is set to drop her long-awaited second album, A*Pop, in a month. Before she became a global pop star, SMag was the first to put Tyla on a magazine cover, in June 2023.

She now returns as a global megastar in an SMag exclusive, joined by fresh-faced local talent. Rapper K.Keed is shaping hip hop’s next 10 years. Scandal! actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is already a South African Film and Television Award winner at 16. His former Scandal! co-star, Zekhethelo Zondi, is lighting up the big screen as a lead in the local film Laundry. Together, they are the bright next-gen stars to watch.

Happy 10th birthday, SMag!