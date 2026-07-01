Cowboy allure: Take the Old Town Road with this year’s Durban July theme

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A model walks the runway at the Alberto Zambelli show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images)

Play your cards right and hold on to trends that mix country with nostalgia.

Makeup: Texas hold ’em

Bandit smoke: The runways of Etro and Luisa Spagnoli gave us the perfect example of what you get when you mix an outlaw with indie rock — smudged-up, messy liner with a Western rock-n-roll twist.

Taking inspiration from indie sleaze (the late 1990s and early 2000s post-punk revival) and the “bandit eyes” of raccoons, models were sent out with black, rich brown, or deep navy kohl liner tucked into the waterlines and slightly smudged to feather at the lash line.

Try: MAC Eye Kohl in Costa Riche, R460; Yardley London Eyeshadow Quad in Glow, R199.95.

Country cola: Usher in the 2016 revival with ultra-glossed, muted lips that lay the “clean-girl-balm-only” aesthetic to rest. Borrowing from the 2000s’ stark, concealer-like lips, pouts at Philipp Plein looked one with the skin but with a glossy treatment, topped with brown or caramel.

Tap concealer or foundation over lips to “cancel” them out, then bring them into the now with a neutral lip liner for a crisp edge and a generous, drip-worthy layer of gloss.

Try: Revlon Glimmer Tinted Moisturiser Stick in 170, R270; Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Hot Chocolit, R545; Kylie Cosmetics Supple Kiss Lip Glaze in Rosebloom, R425.

A model walks the runway at the Alberto Zambelli show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images) (Pietro D'Aprano)

Desert burn: Rosy, chill-flushed cheeks take a backseat to skin that looks sun-kissed with a natural warmth. At Alberto Zambelli, models’ cheeks seemed touched by the elements with an orange, terracotta, or pomegranate flush.

Make blush look balmy and melted in with a cream blush or an orange-undertoned lipstick used as blush, tapped high along the cheeks, temples, and nose. Layer with a glossy balm or bronzer applied with a brush to add a satin glow.

Try: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Fuego Flush, R565; Stila Convertible Colour Lip & Cheek Cream in Peony, R515.

A model walks the runway at the Alberto Zambelli show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images) (Pietro D'Aprano)

Disco browgirl: Take your cue from Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter videos and merge Western cowboy core with disco sparkle for a disco/cowgirl twist on arches. From pierced brows at Simone Rocha to feathered brows at Giuseppe Di Morabito, brows are the runways’ most exciting facial real estate.

At Peet Dullaert, models were sent out with brows brushed into place and encrusted with crystal gems or silver rhinestones, paired with nothing else, to create a modern disco feel.

Try: RefectoCil Styling Gel 9ml, R288; Nars Light Reflecting Makeup Setting Mist 90ml, R905.