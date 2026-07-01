Hair: Wild, wild lengths

From canyon colours to nostalgic country cuts with a 2026 update: there’s a new sheriff in town.
Cowboy copper: Take inspiration from desert tones, worn leather, and sun-faded Western palettes for this season’s most sought-after hair colour. A warm, sun-kissed red, cowboy copper is a more wearable option than true red, as seen at Luisa Spagnoli and John Richmond.
Enter your cowboy copper era with wavy curls, bouncy dyed wigs, or box braids using copper-toned extensions.
Prairie waves: There’s nothing little about these undone waves with their prairie-house vibes. At Etro and Roberto Cavalli, hair was whimsically soft and imperfect, with waves you’d get naturally after taking braids down. Think brushed-out bends and windblown texture with an undone softness.
Make natural texture the star with luxurious lengths and a fluffy, cloud-like finish, while curls and waves are left to their own devices.
Rodeo braids: Take it back to 2016 with this refresh of Beyoncé’s extra-length braids from her Formation video, as seen at Christian Dior and Erdem and on British musician Maeve. Lasso-like braids were dramatic in extra-long, butt-grazing lengths starting low on the nape.
Whether worn as pigtails or a single braid, section and braid hair from the lengths to the ends, adding hair extensions to create two extra-long, jumbo braids.
Western wolf cut: This is not Billy Ray Cyrus’s “achy breaky heart” mullet or Michael Jackson’s 1980s Jheri curl, but their more refined cousin, blending country with 1980s rock-glam.
Seen at Roberto Cavalli and Erdem, the curly wolf cut is one of the season’s most wanted looks and the coolest way to showcase curly texture with heavy, all-over layers that carry more length at the back. It’s like a mullet, just cooler.
XL wide hats: Nothing says country quite like a wide-brimmed hat, so take your cue from Beyoncé circa her Lemonade and Cowboy Carter eras for a fashionable excuse for sun protection.
Ditch the classic Stetson in favour of a glamorous, Mae West twist, as seen at Erdem. Models were sent out wearing extra-large, wide-brimmed hats atop voluminous head scarves, tied with bows under the neck.