Fashion & Beauty

Hair: Wild, wild lengths

Enter your cowboy copper era with wavy curls, bouncy dyed wigs, or box braids using copper-toned extensions.

Nokubonga Thusi

Nokubonga Thusi

Beauty editor

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Musician Maeve wears M.Y.O.B hooded sweatshirt and 4NN4 earrings with plaited hair during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 14, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images) (Kirstin Sinclair)

From canyon colours to nostalgic country cuts with a 2026 update: there’s a new sheriff in town.

Cowboy copper: Take inspiration from desert tones, worn leather, and sun-faded Western palettes for this season’s most sought-after hair colour. A warm, sun-kissed red, cowboy copper is a more wearable option than true red, as seen at Luisa Spagnoli and John Richmond.

Enter your cowboy copper era with wavy curls, bouncy dyed wigs, or box braids using copper-toned extensions.

Prairie waves: There’s nothing little about these undone waves with their prairie-house vibes. At Etro and Roberto Cavalli, hair was whimsically soft and imperfect, with waves you’d get naturally after taking braids down. Think brushed-out bends and windblown texture with an undone softness.

Make natural texture the star with luxurious lengths and a fluffy, cloud-like finish, while curls and waves are left to their own devices.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 05: A guest wears oversized sunglasses with a thick, translucent brown frame and dark lenses. The hair is styled in a short, layered cut with a reddish-brown hue. Large, round, metallic earrings are visible. The top is white, outside Rave Review, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 05, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) (Edward Berthelot)

Rodeo braids: Take it back to 2016 with this refresh of Beyoncé’s extra-length braids from her Formation video, as seen at Christian Dior and Erdem and on British musician Maeve. Lasso-like braids were dramatic in extra-long, butt-grazing lengths starting low on the nape.

Whether worn as pigtails or a single braid, section and braid hair from the lengths to the ends, adding hair extensions to create two extra-long, jumbo braids.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: A model is seen backstage ahead of the Erdem show during London Fashion Week February 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) (Kate Green/BFC)

Western wolf cut: This is not Billy Ray Cyrus’s “achy breaky heart” mullet or Michael Jackson’s 1980s Jheri curl, but their more refined cousin, blending country with 1980s rock-glam.

Seen at Roberto Cavalli and Erdem, the curly wolf cut is one of the season’s most wanted looks and the coolest way to showcase curly texture with heavy, all-over layers that carry more length at the back. It’s like a mullet, just cooler.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Nora Maria Attal poses backstage at the Etro fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images) (Rosdiana Ciaravolo)

XL wide hats: Nothing says country quite like a wide-brimmed hat, so take your cue from Beyoncé circa her Lemonade and Cowboy Carter eras for a fashionable excuse for sun protection.

Ditch the classic Stetson in favour of a glamorous, Mae West twist, as seen at Erdem. Models were sent out wearing extra-large, wide-brimmed hats atop voluminous head scarves, tied with bows under the neck.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: A model walks the runway at the finale of the Erdem show during London Fashion Week September 2019 at Grays Inn Gardens on September 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) (Stuart Wilson/BFC)

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