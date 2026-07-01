Hair: Wild, wild lengths

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LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Musician Maeve wears M.Y.O.B hooded sweatshirt and 4NN4 earrings with plaited hair during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 14, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

From canyon colours to nostalgic country cuts with a 2026 update: there’s a new sheriff in town.

Cowboy copper: Take inspiration from desert tones, worn leather, and sun-faded Western palettes for this season’s most sought-after hair colour. A warm, sun-kissed red, cowboy copper is a more wearable option than true red, as seen at Luisa Spagnoli and John Richmond.

Enter your cowboy copper era with wavy curls, bouncy dyed wigs, or box braids using copper-toned extensions.

Prairie waves: There’s nothing little about these undone waves with their prairie-house vibes. At Etro and Roberto Cavalli, hair was whimsically soft and imperfect, with waves you’d get naturally after taking braids down. Think brushed-out bends and windblown texture with an undone softness.

Make natural texture the star with luxurious lengths and a fluffy, cloud-like finish, while curls and waves are left to their own devices.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 05: A guest wears oversized sunglasses with a thick, translucent brown frame and dark lenses. The hair is styled in a short, layered cut with a reddish-brown hue. Large, round, metallic earrings are visible. The top is white, outside Rave Review, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 05, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) (Edward Berthelot)

Rodeo braids: Take it back to 2016 with this refresh of Beyoncé’s extra-length braids from her Formation video, as seen at Christian Dior and Erdem and on British musician Maeve. Lasso-like braids were dramatic in extra-long, butt-grazing lengths starting low on the nape.

Whether worn as pigtails or a single braid, section and braid hair from the lengths to the ends, adding hair extensions to create two extra-long, jumbo braids.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: A model is seen backstage ahead of the Erdem show during London Fashion Week February 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) (Kate Green/BFC)

Western wolf cut: This is not Billy Ray Cyrus’s “achy breaky heart” mullet or Michael Jackson’s 1980s Jheri curl, but their more refined cousin, blending country with 1980s rock-glam.

Seen at Roberto Cavalli and Erdem, the curly wolf cut is one of the season’s most wanted looks and the coolest way to showcase curly texture with heavy, all-over layers that carry more length at the back. It’s like a mullet, just cooler.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Nora Maria Attal poses backstage at the Etro fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images) (Rosdiana Ciaravolo)

XL wide hats: Nothing says country quite like a wide-brimmed hat, so take your cue from Beyoncé circa her Lemonade and Cowboy Carter eras for a fashionable excuse for sun protection.

Ditch the classic Stetson in favour of a glamorous, Mae West twist, as seen at Erdem. Models were sent out wearing extra-large, wide-brimmed hats atop voluminous head scarves, tied with bows under the neck.