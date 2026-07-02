In the saddle: Here are grooming tips ahead of Durban July

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Shaboozey attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

There’s about to be a whole lot of “yeehaw” and “howdy partner” around here as this year’s Durban July theme brings about a cowboycore resurgence.

If you thought all talk of cowboys, country music, and the wild, wild West had been put to bed and written off as just a phase after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album and Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, think again. With 2026 dubbed the “Year of Yeehaw”, it’s no wonder cowboy core is having a moment — the Durban July’s theme, inspired by the country’s rugged landscape and equestrian heritage, is further proof.

The once all-American aesthetic has gone global, transcending multiple genres and cultures through country-inspired music by the likes of Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, and Shaboozey, bringing country music into the orbit of Black culture.

Locally, TV shows such as Showmax’s Outlaws, which uses cowboy tropes unique to our African soil like the Basotho herdsman or Zulu cattle-farming families, have allowed the popular cowboycore aesthetic to be interpreted in ways that bring our culture into an otherwise Western orbit.

The return of cowboycore also signals a global uptick in fashion inspired by Western culture, including Louis Vuitton’s Autumn Winter 2024 show and the runways at Isabel Marant and Schiaparelli. Beyond cowboy hats, boots, and fringed leather, the revival also speaks to the need for freedom, easy escapism, and self-reliance.

And then there’s the duality inherent to cowboycore and country, with everyday workwear staples such as denim and leather that are casual yet still put together.

Trending: Neo-Western

Leave the leather chaps at home and take a cool, non-performative approach to cowboycore with undone grooming

Nomadic skin: As seen at Acne Studios Men, skin treatment stepped away from the unattainable and glass-like and leaned towards a more natural-textured, weathered look that says you spend time outdoors. Taking inspiration from nomadic peoples whose skin has been tested by the elements, natural freckles, texture, and blemishes are left unconcealed while the skin still looks luminously matte, healthy, and undone.

Rugged ranger: The beard gang is taking some time off from perfection as facial hair becomes fuller and more rugged, with razor-sharp lines and precisely coiffed beards taking a back seat to more natural-looking beards. Think full beards with rugged edges, disconnected goatees and moustaches, or patchy growth without beard powder to fill the gaps. But this is no excuse to look unkempt — edges along the neck and cheeks are still neatened.

Frontier smoke: If you can imagine a cowboy’s eyes after a day riding through dusty terrain or an evening sitting by a bonfire, then you can see the inspiration for eyeliner with a little “rough-and-tumble” treatment. At John Richmond and Jean-Paul Gaultier, models’ eyes were adorned with a generous smudging of black liner. Apply black kohl to the lower waterline and smudge it, allowing the pigment to bleed and feather into the under-eye area.

Spur moment: Take inspiration from boot buckles and metal cowboy or horse spurs for a cool take on cowboy-inspired makeup embellishments. At Dior Homme, models were sent out with glints from silver hardware applied singly to the inner eye corner or along the lower lash line.

4 ways to: Rock a cowboy hat

Act like this isn’t your first rodeo by donning the coolest form of sun protection and reaching peak cowboy status

Don’t settle for a regular Stetson in a neutral shade — go for bold colours such as cobalt blue, green or even pink. Add some rock’ n’ roll energy by pairing a cowboy hat with silver accents and accessories such as chains and metal-framed sunglasses with spiky or ornate details. Looking to keep things low-key but not boring? Go the minimalist route with a white cowboy hat paired with an all-white outfit or a head-to-toe monochromatic palette. Not a fan of the classic cowboy hat? Take your cue from Shaboozey and go for a shape that’s more abstract but has the same statement, wide-brimmed qualities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Shaboozey attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (John Shearer)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Shaboozey attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (John Shearer)