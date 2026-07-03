Shudufhadzo on what she’s looking for in next Miss SA

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Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida says sitting on the judging panel for this year’s top 24 Miss SA semifinalists gave her a renewed appreciation of how vulnerable and life-changing the pageant can be.

She speaks to Sowetan about her journey as a judge, completing her master’s degree at Columbia University and more

Sowetan: What was it like returning to Miss SA as a judge?

Musida: It gave me more empathy because I know how difficult that moment is. Looking at the contestants, I saw a version of myself from six years ago. I understood how nervous they were, so I reminded them to breathe and reassured them that everything would be okay. Making it into the top 24 already means they’re deserving. I wanted them to remember that the people sitting in front of them were rooting for them.

Sowetan: What stood out for you?

Musida: I was amazed by the diversity they bring. You’re talking about business owners, actuaries, professors, entrepreneurs and content creators. Each woman brings something unique to the table. What impressed me most was how intentional they are about their lives, who they want to become and the impact they hope to make. No matter who wins Miss SA, I believe every one of them will make a meaningful difference.

No matter who wins Miss SA, I believe every one of them will make a meaningful difference. — Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss SA judge

Sowetan: What were you looking for?

Musida: Authenticity. Everything else can be taught. People invest in people. As Miss SA, you’re asking South Africans, businesses, government and different stakeholders to believe in you and invest in the platform. I wanted to know whether I believed what someone was saying. Who are you? What drives you? What’s your why?

Sowetan: What do you remember about your Miss SA journey?

Musida: I was nervous; I was expecting to answer one of those hard questions, but to my surprise, one of the judges asked me what my guilty pleasure was. I started talking about Woolworths’ chocolate caramel muffins. I completely lost myself describing them because I genuinely loved them. When I later found out I’d made it through, I realised it wasn’t because I had the perfect answer; it was because I had been honest.

Miss SA Top 24 (Supplied)

Sowetan: Do you have a favourite semifinalist?

Musida: No. Anyone in the top 24 can become Miss SA. Everyone has different strengths. When I entered the pageant in 2020, I wasn’t comfortable speaking in public. Today I can speak in front of thousands of people because someone believed in my potential beyond my shyness. Different contestants will shine during different stages of the competition.

Sowetan: You recently graduated with a master’s in public administration in international finance and economic policy at Columbia University. What kept you going?

Musida: God. Everything I do is rooted in purpose. My grandparents always encouraged me to take education seriously because it’s about more than earning a qualification. Living in New York was lonely. You’re stripped of everything that’s familiar while trying to build a new life. Outside of my studies, I was also building my podcast and my personal brand from scratch. I didn’t introduce myself as “Miss SA”. I wanted people to know me because of my work.

Sowetan: What became your guilty pleasure?

Musida: Pasta. There was a restaurant called Santa Rosa that became my favourite place. Every South African friend who visited me ended up eating there because of how much I enjoyed it. It’s a simple tomato-based pasta without meat. Even my mother couldn’t believe I was ordering pasta with no meat until she tasted it.

Miss SA Top 24 (Supplied)

Sowetan: Is it difficult adjusting to life back in SA after New York?

Musida: New York is much louder. I lived close to a major hospital, so there were sirens all the time. Coming back home meant adjusting to silence. I spent two weeks by myself before telling people I was back because I needed time to reconnect with myself.

Sowetan: What’s next?

Musida: I want to help drive private investment into Africa. Africa doesn’t need aid. It needs investment. Whether we’re talking about mental health, women’s empowerment or education, lasting change requires investment. As we move into the era of artificial intelligence, many people are already being left behind. Education is where everything begins.