WATCH | How Moozlie channelled arts icon Esther Mahlangu at Durban July

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Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena channelled beloved visual artist and cultural ambassador Esther Mahlangu in kaleidoscopic, full Ndebele women’s regalia at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Held on Saturday at Greyville Racecourse in Durban, the fashion theme was “country allure”, with many style icons, celebrities and racegoers opting for cowboy-inspired styles.

Not Mabena, who kept it uniquely homegrown in Ndebele women’s regalia, including a bright-hued blanket, geometric beaded apron and brass rings on her legs, arms and neck.

“While the inspiration was definitely Esther Mahlangu, getting there was not easy,” Mabena said. “I was having the worst week ever getting an outfit for the Durban July; eventually I found a contingency plan.

“It was a dress that had a long slit in it, and I wanted to get some accessories. I thought about Ndebele culture and their beadwork. That’s when it dawned on me to do the full Ndebele look. That is ‘country allure’ but in a localised and South African way. I have also been wearing cowboy hats the entire year, and I wanted to do something different for this one.”

Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena (Pedro Ridwan)

To pull off the fashion coup, Mabena relied on the help of her family in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

“It was just a beautiful celebration of Ndebele culture and Ndebele people and a great way to highlight the creative that is Esther Mahlangu – plus all the incredible stuff she has done locally and internationally,” Mabena said.

“Funny enough, I rented the outfit from William Jiyane (Bab’ Mawiza) in Daveyton. I called my mother to take me to a place where we hired clothes for my sister’s wedding seven years ago. It was definitely a family affair.”

Phupho Gumede (Pedro Ridwan)

Meanwhile, fashion stylist Phupho Gumede went for a dramatic all-white look designed by Maryzo that was part showgirl- and equestrian-inspired. His over-the-top headpiece was custom made by Mayhem Couture.

“I literally came as a horse, the oldest form of transport in the countryside,” Gumede said. “My shoes are custom-made to give a horse effect, and on my stomach you have a saddle.”

Makazole Mapimpi (Pedro Ridwan)

Keeping it simple was rugby player Makazole Mapimpi in David Tlale’s fine tailoring and a black cowboy hat.

Fashion designer Thula Sindi celebrated his 16th year at the Durban July showcase in a look made by his close friend and fellow designer Ephraim Molingoane, under his label Ephymol.

Thula Sindi (Pedro Ridwan)

“Durban July is my favourite event of the year,” Sindi said. “I feel good. This is my 16th time as an invited designer, and this is a hybrid of my three favourite looks that have ever been made by Ephymol. I love the way he makes clothes, and it’s really my style.”

Other A-listers spotted at the Durban July included Jessica Nkosi, Thando Thabethe, Carol Tshabalala, Khanyi Mbau, Nomalanga Shozi, Somizi Mhlongo, Bryoni Govender, Lerato Kganyago, Linda Mtoba, Thabsie, Naliyani Uma, Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali and more.

Jessica Nkosi (Pedro Ridwan)

Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini (Pedro Ridwan)

Thando Thabethe (Pedro Ridwan)

Craig Jacobs, Emmanuel Tjiya and Masi Losi. (Pedro Ridwan)

Ephraim Molingoana (Pedro Ridwan)

Bryoni Govender (Pedro Ridwan)

Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali (Pedro Ridwan)

Emmanuel Tjiya (Pedro Ridwan)

Naliyani Uma (Pedro Ridwan)

Craig Jacobs (Pedro Ridwan)

Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini and Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena (Pedro Ridwan)

Nombulelo Fox (Pedro Ridwa)

Emmanuel Tjiya and Jessica Nkosi (Pedro Ridwan)