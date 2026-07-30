Signature Cosmetics scores Africa-first Diego Maradona fragrance launch

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A tribute to football greatness, the Diego Maradona Sport Fragrance Collection is now available exclusively through Signature Cosmetics for a limited time.

Signature Cosmetics has secured an exclusive first for Africa with the launch of the Diego Maradona Sport Fragrance Collection. The retailer is the only one in Africa to offer this sought-after, limited-edition range.

Launched during this year’s Fifa World Cup celebrations, the collection honours the enduring legacy of one of football’s greatest icons, the late Diego Maradona, the Argentine forward widely regarded as one of the sport’s greatest players.

A tribute worth collecting

More than the unveiling of a new scent, the launch celebrates passion, confidence, determination and sporting excellence qualities that continue to inspire generations of football fans worldwide.

Available exclusively through Signature in selected stores across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana, the range has been created for football enthusiasts, fragrance collectors and modern men who appreciate distinctive scents with a powerful story behind them.

The offering is available in Sport Red Edition and Sport Blue Edition gift sets, each including a 100ml Eau de Toilette and 100ml body wash, crafted by Fine Perfumery and retailing at R295.

The launch further reinforces the brand’s position as a leading destination for exclusive beauty and fragrance experiences, bringing internationally recognised brands and limited-edition collections to African consumers.

This is far more than a fragrance — it is a celebration of one of football’s greatest legends and a testament to Signature Cosmetics’ ability to bring world-class, exclusive brands to African consumers — Kavim Ragbir, Signature Cosmetics group CEO

Signature Cosmetics group CEO Kavim Ragbir says the company is proud to be the only retailer across the continent entrusted with the collection.

“This is far more than a fragrance — it is a celebration of one of football’s greatest legends and a testament to Signature Cosmetics’ ability to bring world-class, exclusive brands to African consumers," he says.

“As we continue to grow our premium fragrance portfolio, we remain committed to creating exceptional retail experiences and giving our customers access to products they simply cannot find anywhere else in Africa.”

Inspired by Maradona’s confidence, charisma and unforgettable legacy, the limited-edition collection captures the spirit of one of football’s most celebrated figures.

It offers consumers the opportunity to own a piece of sporting history while enjoying a premium fragrance experience.

As global demand continues to grow for exclusive and collectible fragrances, Signature Cosmetics remains focused on introducing products that cannot be found anywhere else in Africa, giving customers access to world-class launches without leaving home.

Availability

The Diego Maradona Sport Fragrance Collection is available for a limited time only, while stocks last, exclusively at selected Signature Cosmetics stores across South Africa.

This article was sponsored by Signature Cosmetics.