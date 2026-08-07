WOMAN OF THE YEAR | Celeste Ntuli is that girl!

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The 1995 women’s empowerment anthem Just a Girl is one of Gwen Stefani’s most memorable songs with her band No Doubt.

Over 30 years after Stefani belted out “Oh, I’m just a girl, take a good look at me”, those lyrics still ring true to the winner of Headliner of the Year at the 2026 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, Celeste Ntuli.

“I’m just a girl,” Ntuli says when I ask her what the biggest misconception about her is in navigating an ecosystem that seeks to limit women.

Ntuli is, of course, causing all the right buzz in the Netflix series The Polygamist for her nuanced portrayal of Essie. She expresses disappointment over the audience’s reaction to her steamy sex scene with Sdumo Mtshali (Jonasi Gomora), which sees Ntuli on all fours and throwing it back. This is hardly Ntuli’s most provocative love scene, we both observe. Have you seen her sex scene in the 2018 rom-com Looking for Love opposite fellow comedian Trevor Gumbi? That is much saucier.

Celeste Ntuli (Steve Tanchel)

“Everyone, after watching The Polygamist, was shocked at the doggy-style scene. I was disappointed. Why would they take me out of the game like that?” she says, laughing.

Ntuli notes that her strong feminist views have not always landed well, and she wants it to be clear — she does not hate men. “People assume that I hate men. I love them according to how they need to be loved,” she clarifies. “I don’t love them according to how the patriarchy asks for them to be loved. Maybe I should change the way I speak. I’m learning that sometimes I don’t come across as I intend.”

Celeste Ntuli on the cover of SMag's 5th annual Women of the Year issue. (Steve Tanchel)

As she embraces her feminine energy, Ntuli also wants the public to know that she is a lover girl. What is her love language? “I expect kindness in love,” she replies. “My love language to everyone is that I’m a self-service person. I take notice of everything when people are close to me. I’m very attentive and I show up; that’s my love language.”

Ntuli, now more than ever, is tapping into her vulnerability, and she refuses to apologise for it. “I’m at the top of my game, but I’m also at the bottom of my lessons. I’m in my vulnerable state,” she says. “When I do these interviews, I always sound like a hero. You are the right person to find me in a moment of vulnerability, being challenged, learning and understanding my shortcomings. When you are always the strong one, people get stressed when they have to hold you, and it can feel like a bigger tree falling on their shoulders. Sometimes, when you are winning all the time, you set yourself up for failure when it’s time to cry and be vulnerable. I’m good at being vulnerable in my comedy, words, and art; I’m learning to be vulnerable with myself, too. I’m learning to tell people that I’m also just a girl!”

Ntuli is getting ready for the fourth edition of Celeste & Da Big Dudes on 8 August at Emperors Palace. The standup-comedy lineup also features Kagiso KG Mokgadi, Dillan Oliphant, Summary, Mdu Ntuli, Tumi Stopnonsons Matila, Sandile Makhanya, and Q Dube. “I’m doing it for the fourth time and I only just learnt that this is my job,” she says. “Understanding the property I create as Celeste & Da Big Dudes is my work; it took me some time. We sometimes get into the hustle mentality too much.”

In May, Ntuli was named Headliner of the Year at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. This, after winning Comedian of the Year at the 2025 awards. “Savanna has been part of Celeste & Da Big Dudes. They sponsor me with beverages and branding,” she says. “That support has been great because people take us more seriously when there is such brand backing for comedians. For them to choose comedy as a sport to play in, we truly appreciate it. Comedians are getting the shine they deserve.”

Celeste Ntuli (Steve Tanchel)

For women comedians admiring her career, Celeste urges them to go for it — don’t overthink it. “Just do it,” she encourages. “Just be a comedian and enjoy it. Sometimes, when we look into the number of women doing it, you might gaslight yourself into not doing it or be scared. All voices are needed in comedy. It doesn’t require you to be something you can never be. It just requires you to be yourself and be honest about your opinions. Most people love doing comedy, but they are scared of jumping onto the stage.”

Ntuli started her comedy career in Durban in 2005, and it took off after making the top three in season two of reality competition TV show So You Think You’re Funny! in 2009. She notes that The Masked Singer’s SA host, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane, was also in the top three.

A two-time varsity dropout — in entertainment technology and public relations — Ntuli survived by doing odd jobs ranging from a bookseller to a store manager at CNA, a call centre agent, and even working at a creche.

“I did my one-man show in 2010, the year I decided to stop holding odd jobs and take comedy as my career path,” Ntuli remembers. “It fulfilled the dream of being an actress. I always wanted to act, but never had the chance. I ended up doing lighting and sound. I always say my journey is 360 because I started behind the scenes before I ended up on stage. Comedy gave me the opportunity to be on the stage. When it started paying off, it gave me a voice, and I could feel myself growing in it. In life, there are things God gives to you. Some people are given the best relationships, kids, brothers, parents, job or whatever. Gifts are different, and I realised on stage that this was my gift.”

Celeste Ntuli (Steve Tanchel)

Relocating to Jozi in 2012, Ntuli quickly rose to fame after booking a dramatic role in the daily drama Isibaya, playing one of Mpiyakhe Zungu’s (Siyabonga Thwala) wives, Siphokazi — a career-defining role.

Her career has been far from a smooth rise, especially in comedy and staging a stand-up show as a headliner. “The whole idea of doing events and shows is taxing, daunting, stretching, and entrepreneurial in a way you never expected,” she says. “You can write your material, but does your name translate to ticket sales? Many comedians are doing this, but only a few are committing to doing their own shows. Kudos to Trevor Noah and David Kau. You see them doing it for such a long time and assume it’s easy — it is not.”

Born in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, Ntuli is one of eight kids (she’s number six). “I grew up in a close-knit family, but also a big family. It was crowded, crazy, wild, and artistic. My dad was a musician who never truly made it but had a band.”